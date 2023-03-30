Politicians, celebrities react to Trump indictment

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge.

The indictment of Trump sent shockwaves throughout the nation Thursday afternoon, spawning widespread reaction from celebrities and politicians worldwide.

Politicians react to Trump indictment

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a strong reaction to the indictment Thursday, calling it "un-American."

"The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head," DeSantis wrote on Twitter. "The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent."

DeSantis continued, "Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz also spoke out against the criminal charges Thursday.

"The Democrat Party’s hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds. The "substance" of this political persecution is utter garbage," he wrote.

"This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system," Cruz continued.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reacted to the news tweeting, "Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election."

Alvin Bragg became Manhattan's first Black district attorney in 2022, following his election in November 2021. His decision to convene the grand jury early this year led to the first criminal charge against a former U.S. president.

"As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump," he continued. "The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account."

In contrast, Congresswoman Maxine Waters wrote, "SO Trump finally got indicted! I predicted he would and I predicted that Stormy Daniels would get him! Sometimes justice works! #TrumpIndictment."

"Donald Trump is subject to the same laws as every American. He will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law," Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote.

Representative Jim Jordan kept his remarks brief, tweeting, "Outrageous."

Celebrities react to Trump indictment

Actor John Cusak spoke out following the indictment.

"TRUMP INDICTED! Manhattan - with the Wiesel flip! A beautiful day - a day I thought I’d never see - Trump has done the impossible ; the entire system set up to make a president above the law - without admitting it ," he wrote. "Only a pathological criminal idiot of such overwhelming proportions - could change that - congrats to trump - for piercing the imperial presidency - with cretinism beyond what structure could bear."



Actress and activist Alyssa Milano also make remarks following the news, writing in part, "It's past time for every Republican in office to declare they are with the American people in demanding Trump & his co-conspirators stand trial."

"INDICTED!," actress Bette Midler wrote after the news broke.

Comedian Chelsea Handler also reacted with a video and Tweet, writing, "Dreams do come true."

At the focus of the investigation was hush-money payments made to women on Trump’s behalf. Prosecutors from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have been presenting evidence to the grand jury and calling witnesses since January.

This story was reported from Los Angeles, Washington, D.C.