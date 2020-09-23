Bay Area protests planned after no cops charged directly with Breonna Taylor's death

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted one former police officer for shooting into Breonna Taylor's neighbor's apartment but did not file charges against any of the three officers for their role in the slain 26-year-old's death.

The decision has sparked protests in multiple cities and there are demonstrations planned for parts of the Bay Area.

In San Jose, organizers will gather at San Jose City Hall at 5 p.m. and they plan to stay there indefinitely, according to a flyer shared on Twitter.

A protest and vigil is being organized by Bay Area Protests for 7:30 p.m. in Sunnyvale.

In Oakland, people will gather at the Lake Merritt amphitheater at 7 p.m. At the same time across the Bay, a demonstration will take place at the San Francisco Police Department's Mission Station.

If you know of any other protests being organized in the Bay Area, email KTVUwebproducers@foxtv.com.