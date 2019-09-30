Bay Area rap star Saweetie joins The Nine

After performing before a crowd of 50,000 at the Rolling Loud Festival in Oakland, Bay Area rap star Saweetie stopped by The Nine.

The 26-year-old artist was brought up in Hayward but proudly reps the entire Bay Area.

Since her 2017 viral hit 'Icy Girl,' Saweetie has been buzzing especially with her followup smash "My Type."

She's graced stages all over the world, but says the feeling, love, and energy that she gets from performing at home is unmatched.