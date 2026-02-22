Bay Area residents stuck in Puerto Vallarta as cartel violence continues

The Brief People from the Bay Area are finding themselves trapped in Puerto Vallarta, and they're not sure when they'll be able to leave. With roads closed and fires raging, many are locked inside the place they're staying.



As the State Department urges U.S. citizens to shelter in place in Puerto Vallarta, people from the Bay Area and beyond are finding themselves trapped in the seaside city.

Roads are closed, fires are raging, and many are locked inside the place they're staying.

Far From Home

What they're saying:

"We're in an Airbnb, and there's a pretty secure lot at the front so we've just been getting locked in all day," said Jenn Hunter, who is from Alameda.

She and a large group of friends had been vacationing in Puerto Vallarta.

"We're hoping it doesn't continue because we need some at some point. We have some here, but being 12 people we're going to need some at some point," said Hunter.

There's no certainty about when she'll be able to go home.

Meanwhile, she's just grateful that those fires do not appear to be getting closer.

"From what I've been able to see all day, it really appears that they're making a big mess, but they're not out to get us. It's making a big mess of the city personally, but I don't feel anyone is after us personally," said Hunter.

Others on the Ground

Widespread unrest:

"What the cartel had done is they were pulling people out of their cars, they were tossing in gasoline and lighting cars right in the middle of the streets," said a man named Alan, who spoke with KTVU off-camera.

Alan sent videos of the massive fires and billowing smoke seen from his hotel.

"The dichotomy is so strange that there are people out there swimming and relaxing—and on the other side of my condo there are fires. It's just really crazy," Alan said.

Meanwhile, Lefty Karkazis is trapped in his hotel with his wife.

Karkazis said he is not sure when they'll be able to leave.

"I'm sure the federal government of Mexico will take control sometime and we'll be able to go home," said Karkazis.