Bay Area restaurants open Christmas 2025: a comprehensive list
OAKLAND, Calif. - With the hectic holiday season, some may opt to take a break on Christmas Day and avoid the work of preparing a meal. So dining out or take out might be the way to go.
Figures released in 2024, show nationwide, 15% of restaurants remained open on Christmas Day relative to day-of-week averages, according to Upside, a marketplace that connects consumers with brick and mortar retailers through personalized promotions.
Upside also found that there has been a shift on what type of establishments decide to open on Christmas.
Dive bars, pubs that serve high-quality food, known as gastropubs, and lounges were most likely to be open on Christmas, Upside's research found.
When it came to types of restaurants, diners topped the list, with about 64% of them opening their doors on the holiday.
And as for the type of cuisine, Upside said that Indian and Chinese restaurants were the most likely to be open.
KTVU found many chains also open their doors on Christmas.
If you’re one of those seeking a place to dine in for a special holiday meal or maybe looking to order easy take out, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of Bay Area restaurants ready to serve on Dec. 25.
Bay Area Restaurants open on Christmas
Chain restaurants :
Fogo de Chão - Emeryville, San Francisco, San Jose
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Chevys - Union City, South San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Fairfield
9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
El Torito - San Leandro, Milpitas
9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Macaroni Grill - Milpitas, El Cerrito
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Buca Di Bepo Campbell, Palo Alto
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Benihana - Concord, Burlingame, Cupertino, San Mateo.
11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Reservations required or highly recommended, depending on location.
Koi Palace - Daly City, Milpitas, Dublin
10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., reopening for dinner at 5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Sunnyvale: 11 a.m. -12 a.m.
San Ramon, San Jose, Hayward: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Guests should check with their local IHOP as hours will vary by location, a company spokesperson told KTVU.
Guests are encouraged to check their local Denny’s for specific dine-in hours.
Many Wendy’s will be open, but restaurant hours may vary depending on location.
Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open, according to a company spokesperson. Each restaurant is independently owned and operated and hours vary by location, so customers were advised to contact their local Applebee’s.
Most locations open on Christmas, but hours vary by location, so customers should check their local McDonald’s.
Holiday hours vary by location. Check with your local restaurant for its specific hours.
Hours vary by location, with some stores adjusting their operating times based on business and customer needs, a company spokesperson said, adding customers should check for specific hours by using the Starbucks app or visiting the website store locator.
Independent, local restaurants:
Pippal - Emeryville
11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
4 Dreams Nepali & Indian Cuisine - Berkeley
11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Monkey Thai Restaurant and Bar - Alameda
11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Ginger Indian Cuisine - Oakland
11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Brenda’s French Soul Food - San Francisco
8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Both locations will be serving holiday brunch. Brenda’s is also offering its holiday prime rib kits, for pre-order. Pick-up would be Tuesday, Dec. 23.
Laughing Buddha Vegetarian Bistro - Oakland
The restaurant said it will open on Christmas but said the hours will be updated and recommended calling or checking online.
5 Spiced Kitchen - Oakland
12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Holly’s Mandarin - Oakland
12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Take-out only)
Wojia Hunan Cuisine - Albany
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Ula - San Francisco
Serving a four-course Christmas menu. Reservation required.
Zingari - San Francisco
Serving four-course steak and pasta menu, with special time slots for holiday seating. Reservation required.
Both Ula and Zingari restaurants said they will have live jazz with dining.
The Post Room at Beacon Grand - San Francisco
12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Offering Christmas Day family-style menu. Reservations required.
5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Serving a three-course pre-fixe menu.
Fog Harbor Fish House - San Francisco
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Diwali Indian Cuisine - San Francisco
11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., reopening for dinner at 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Z&Y Restaurant - San Francisco
11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Z&Y Peking Duck - San Francisco
11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., reopening for dinner at 4:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
House of Nanking - San Francisco
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Reservations are available for groups of 6 or more. Otherwise, House of Nanking prioritizes walk-ins, the restaurant said.
Fang Restaurant - San Francisco
11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., reopening for dinner at 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
Reservations are encouraged and can be made through OpenTable on its website, Fang said.
Palette Tea House - San Francisco
11 a.m., with last seating at 7:30 p.m.
606 - San Francisco
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dumpling Home - San Francisco
11:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., reopening for dinner at 5 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.
Chong Qing Xiao Mian - San Francisco
11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
John’s Grill - San Francisco
12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Reservations are required and are made through the website. Credit card information will be taken.
Empress M in Napa
11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Royal China Restaurant - Santa Rosa
11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
China Palace - Walnut Creek
11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Take-out only)
Szechuan Garden - Concord
11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Luna Restaurant - Concord
11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Golden Palace - Moraga
11 a.m. - 9:15 p.m.
Tong Soon Garden - Santa Clara
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Jade China Restaurant - San Jose
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
wonderful - Millbrae
11 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., reopening for dinner at 5 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.
Hu Bei Restaurant - Millbrae
10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Reservations recommended.
02 Valley - Cupertino, Palo Alto
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Restaurants closed on Christmas Day:
- In-N-Out Burger
- Taco Bell
- Chick-fil-A
- Raising Cane's
- Chipotle
- Olive Garden
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Yard House
- Panda Express
- Cheesecake Factory
- Peet’s Coffee
- Panera Bread
Likely closed
Subway said the majority of Subway restaurants in the Bay Area will be closed on Christmas Day. But customers were advised to check the chain's store locator or contact individual Subways directly, as hours can vary by franchise.
Wingstop also said its locations are largely closed on Christmas, but noted that holiday hours were up to individual franchises.
Sampling of restaurants
Our list is just a sampling of Bay Area restaurants that we have confirmed will be open on Christmas Day.
San Francisco-based online reservation and restaurant information platform OpenTable tells KTVU that people can check out its Experiences page here to find Bay Area eateries that are open on Dec. 25.
Fog Harbor Fish House specialty holiday cocktail, its Gingerbread Manhattan. (Fog Harbor Fish House)