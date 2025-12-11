Bay Area restaurants open Christmas 2025: a comprehensive list

article

With the hectic holiday season, some may opt to take a break on Christmas Day and avoid the work of preparing a meal. So dining out or take out might be the way to go.

Figures released in 2024, show nationwide, 15% of restaurants remained open on Christmas Day relative to day-of-week averages, according to Upside, a marketplace that connects consumers with brick and mortar retailers through personalized promotions.

Upside also found that there has been a shift on what type of establishments decide to open on Christmas.

Dive bars, pubs that serve high-quality food, known as gastropubs, and lounges were most likely to be open on Christmas, Upside's research found.

When it came to types of restaurants, diners topped the list, with about 64% of them opening their doors on the holiday.

And as for the type of cuisine, Upside said that Indian and Chinese restaurants were the most likely to be open.

KTVU found many chains also open their doors on Christmas.

If you’re one of those seeking a place to dine in for a special holiday meal or maybe looking to order easy take out, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of Bay Area restaurants ready to serve on Dec. 25.

Bay Area Restaurants open on Christmas

Chain restaurants :

Fogo de Chão - Emeryville, San Francisco, San Jose

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Chevys - Union City, South San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Fairfield

9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

El Torito - San Leandro, Milpitas

9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Macaroni Grill - Milpitas, El Cerrito

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Buca Di Bepo Campbell, Palo Alto

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Benihana - Concord, Burlingame, Cupertino, San Mateo.

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Reservations required or highly recommended, depending on location.

Koi Palace - Daly City, Milpitas, Dublin

10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., reopening for dinner at 5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The Gurkha Kitchen

Sunnyvale: 11 a.m. -12 a.m.

San Ramon, San Jose, Hayward: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe San Francisco

11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

IHOP

Guests should check with their local IHOP as hours will vary by location, a company spokesperson told KTVU.

Denny’s

Guests are encouraged to check their local Denny’s for specific dine-in hours.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s will be open, but restaurant hours may vary depending on location.

Applebee’s

Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open, according to a company spokesperson. Each restaurant is independently owned and operated and hours vary by location, so customers were advised to contact their local Applebee’s.

McDonald’s

Most locations open on Christmas, but hours vary by location, so customers should check their local McDonald’s.

Burger King

Holiday hours vary by location. Check with your local restaurant for its specific hours.

Starbucks

Hours vary by location, with some stores adjusting their operating times based on business and customer needs, a company spokesperson said, adding customers should check for specific hours by using the Starbucks app or visiting the website store locator.

Independent, local restaurants:

Pippal - Emeryville

11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

4 Dreams Nepali & Indian Cuisine - Berkeley

11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Monkey Thai Restaurant and Bar - Alameda

11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Ginger Indian Cuisine - Oakland

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Brenda’s Oakland

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Brenda’s French Soul Food - San Francisco

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Both locations will be serving holiday brunch. Brenda’s is also offering its holiday prime rib kits, for pre-order. Pick-up would be Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Laughing Buddha Vegetarian Bistro - Oakland

The restaurant said it will open on Christmas but said the hours will be updated and recommended calling or checking online.

5 Spiced Kitchen - Oakland

12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Holly’s Mandarin - Oakland

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Take-out only)

Wojia Hunan Cuisine - Albany

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Ula - San Francisco

Serving a four-course Christmas menu. Reservation required.

Zingari - San Francisco

Serving four-course steak and pasta menu, with special time slots for holiday seating. Reservation required.

Both Ula and Zingari restaurants said they will have live jazz with dining.

The Post Room at Beacon Grand - San Francisco

12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Offering Christmas Day family-style menu. Reservations required.

Bourbon Steak San Francisco

5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Serving a three-course pre-fixe menu.

Fog Harbor Fish House - San Francisco

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Diwali Indian Cuisine - San Francisco

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., reopening for dinner at 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Z&Y Restaurant - San Francisco

11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Z&Y Peking Duck - San Francisco

11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., reopening for dinner at 4:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

House of Nanking - San Francisco

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Reservations are available for groups of 6 or more. Otherwise, House of Nanking prioritizes walk-ins, the restaurant said.

Fang Restaurant - San Francisco

11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., reopening for dinner at 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made through OpenTable on its website, Fang said.

Palette Tea House - San Francisco

11 a.m., with last seating at 7:30 p.m.

606 - San Francisco

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dumpling Home - San Francisco

11:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., reopening for dinner at 5 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.

Chong Qing Xiao Mian - San Francisco

11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

John’s Grill - San Francisco

12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Reservations are required and are made through the website. Credit card information will be taken.

Empress M in Napa

11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Royal China Restaurant - Santa Rosa

11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

China Palace - Walnut Creek

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Take-out only)

Szechuan Garden - Concord

11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Luna Restaurant - Concord

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Golden Palace - Moraga

11 a.m. - 9:15 p.m.

Tong Soon Garden - Santa Clara

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Jade China Restaurant - San Jose

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

wonderful - Millbrae

11 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., reopening for dinner at 5 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

Hu Bei Restaurant - Millbrae

10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Reservations recommended.

02 Valley - Cupertino, Palo Alto

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Restaurants closed on Christmas Day:

In-N-Out Burger

Taco Bell

Chick-fil-A

Raising Cane's

Chipotle

Olive Garden

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Yard House

Panda Express

Cheesecake Factory

Peet’s Coffee

Panera Bread

Likely closed

Subway said the majority of Subway restaurants in the Bay Area will be closed on Christmas Day. But customers were advised to check the chain's store locator or contact individual Subways directly, as hours can vary by franchise.

Wingstop also said its locations are largely closed on Christmas, but noted that holiday hours were up to individual franchises.

Sampling of restaurants

Our list is just a sampling of Bay Area restaurants that we have confirmed will be open on Christmas Day.

San Francisco-based online reservation and restaurant information platform OpenTable tells KTVU that people can check out its Experiences page here to find Bay Area eateries that are open on Dec. 25.

Fog Harbor Fish House specialty holiday cocktail, its Gingerbread Manhattan. (Fog Harbor Fish House)