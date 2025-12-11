OUSD weighs deep budget cuts as district faces $100M deficit

The Brief Oakland school board members are weighing deep budget cuts as the district faces a $100 million deficit. OUSD faces the possibility of returning to state receivership if they fail to balance the books before the next school year. Superintendent suggested cutting $21 million to the central office, $32 million to school-site budgets, and $12 million from special education programs.



Oakland school board members are weighing deep budget cuts as the district faces a $100 million deficit and the possibility of returning to state receivership if they fail to balance the books before the next school year.

During a meeting Wednesday night, the board reviewed a proposal from Interim Superintendent Denise Saddler, who outlined a series of reductions aimed at closing the gap. The district only recently emerged from years of state control and is under pressure to stabilize its finances.

Saddler’s plan includes $21 million in cuts to the central office, $32 million to school-site budgets, and $12 million from special education programs. The proposal also assumes a 2% increase in student attendance, which would boost revenue.

Parents and students from Skyline High School, still shaken after a shooting on campus last month, urged board members to prioritize spending that protects student safety and well-being.

"Our students and teachers must have safety. Please ensure that funding continues for violence interrupters, staff training on safety and discipline practices, mental health services, and security measures," Skyline parent Tatsu Yamato told the board.

Some parents warned that attendance will drop—not rise—if students do not feel safe at school.

The board voted to continue evaluating Saddler’s plan. The district must finalize the cuts by the 2026–27 school year to avoid further state intervention.