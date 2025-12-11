Burglaries in 4 East Bay cities, possibly carried out by teens: police

The Brief Law enforcement agencies in Pittsburg, Antioch, Brentwood and Oakley say the break-ins share similar patterns and appear to involve youths under the age of 18. All four cities sit along Highway 4, and police say the suspects have been moving between communities. According to investigators, the teens are entering homes through unlocked doors or windows, searching for vehicle keys, and then stealing the cars.



Police in four East Bay cities are warning residents about a series of home burglaries that investigators believe may be connected and carried out by a group of teenagers.

Law enforcement agencies in Pittsburg, Antioch, Brentwood and Oakley say the break-ins share similar patterns and appear to involve youths under the age of 18. All four cities sit along Highway 4, and police say the suspects have been moving between communities.

According to investigators, the teens are entering homes through unlocked doors or windows, searching for vehicle keys, and then stealing the cars. Several vehicles have already been taken in connection with the burglaries.

Police are urging homeowners to keep keys in less visible locations inside their homes and to make sure all doors, windows and window screens are secured, especially at night.

Christina Ochoa of Brentwood said that she and her neighbors are also keeping an eye on each other and communicating by group texts. They're specifically keeping an eye out for strange cars, she said.

"That's how I basically know about these burglaries," she said on Thursday. "The wives messaged that there was something within two blocks of us. So everybody is very vigilant in this area."