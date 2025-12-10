Bay Area ringing in 2026 with K-Pop takeover

The Bay Area is kicking off the new year in full K-pop mode, as a wave of major artists make Oakland one of the first big U.S. stops of 2026.

Riding the momentum of Netflix’s global hit "K-Pop Demon Hunters," South Korean girl band, Twice, have added North America to their expanded world tour and will perform two back-to-back shows at Oakland Arena on Jan. 17 and 18.

Then in April, the next generation arrives.

NMIXX will hit the same stage on April 7 as part of their first-ever global run, the NMIXX 1st World Tour: Episode 1 — Zero Frontier.

With two powerhouse girl groups anchoring the early concert calendar, it’s clear that K-pop’s boom in the U.S. isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

That momentum is only intensifying.

K-Pop Demon Hunters were named TIME’s 2025 Breakthrough of the Year, marking a major pop-culture moment for Asian representation and global fandom.

The film’s success comes at a time when K-pop is reshaping the sound and identity of global youth culture, amplified by online audiences and fan communities that span continents.

Why K-pop Hits Differently

To understand why the genre’s performances resonate so deeply, KTVU spoke with Chuyun Oh, professor of dance theory at San Diego State University and author of K-Pop Dance.

Oh explained that K-pop stands apart because of its extreme precision: groups are known for choreography arranged in lines so sharp and synchronized that fans often describe it as "cut by a knife."

She noted that K-pop relies heavily on what she calls "gestural point choreography" — repeated upper-body and eye-focused movements designed to be instantly recognizable and easy for fans to copy.

That made-for-replication style is exactly why K-pop dominates TikTok challenges and why so many young people feel drawn to try the dances and post them on social media.

The Demon Hunters Phenomenon

When asked why K-Pop Demon Hunters has struck such a chord, Oh points to two big factors: representation and addictiveness.

The film offers a theme and cultural lens that many international audiences rarely see, making it feel fresh and exciting.

And, she added, its soundtrack and choreography tap into the same elements that fuel K-pop’s worldwide popularity — catchy hooks paired with movement that viewers instantly want to learn themselves.

Oh also noted that the story hits differently because fans understand how hard K-pop idols work.

The performers they admire train from a young age under demanding systems that emphasize discipline, technique, and performance stamina. That behind-the-scenes dedication fascinates kids and teens, who often become even more interested once they start exploring Korean history, training culture, and the industry’s evolution.

Professor Chuyun Oh teaching "K-pop Dance & Social Media" study abroad course, Sungkyunkwan University, Seoul. 2025. Photo by Chuyun Oh.

A Global Cultural Shift

Oh said the film also highlights something larger: K-pop’s transformation from a national export to a global artistic ecosystem.

One of the film’s co-directors, a Korean Canadian, draws heavily on her own nostalgia for K-pop, blending cultural memory with modern storytelling. Behind the scenes, the movie brings together creators from around the world — including former K-pop trainees, Korean American performers, and top animation teams at Netflix and Sony.

Oh compared that international collaboration to companies like Samsung or Apple, which assemble global talent to build world-class products.

To her, K-Pop Demon Hunters shows that K-pop can no longer be defined simply as a South Korean cultural brand. It has evolved into a worldwide entertainment industry and a transnational symbol of youth culture — one shaped by a global network of artists, producers, designers, animators, and fans.

And the Wave Keeps Building

With Twice and NMIXX preparing to electrify the Oakland Arena — and with K-Pop Demon Hunters cementing its place in global pop culture — the Bay Area is stepping into the new year at the center of a K-pop surge.

And for fans wanting more from the universe of Demon Hunters?

A sequel is already confirmed for 2029.

For more information, click here.