Santa Rosa, SMART reach deal for pedestrian crossing along train tracks

It's taken almost an entire decade, but soon, bus riders who live in the community near Santa Rosa's Coddingtown Mall, will have a pedestrian and bike crossing along the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train tracks.

The agreement between SMART and Santa Rosa took years to negotiate and is now in the hands of the transit board for final approval.

The Jennings Crossing will allow residents to avoid the current one-mile walk to hop to a bus stop or access shops, services and schools, which, in reality, are just across the SMART train tracks.

The new at-grade pedestrian and bike crossing will include gates, lights, and fencing.

"We, at the city side, have evaluated this carefully and are making a strong recommendation that this language is reasonable and appropriate in order to move this project along," Assistant City Attorney Adam Abel said.

"I'm really touched, you know, I guess is the right word that this has finally come to this point. I want to thank you both for all your work on this," said City Councilmember Caroline Bañuelos.

Santa Rosa residents' reactions

Local perspective:

The decade-long standoff between SMART and the City of Santa Rosa has left a bad taste among many residents.

"I am distressed, however, to learn that SMART continues to make exceptional demands with this crossing," said resident Johanna James. "Most troubling SMART is apparently reserving the right to close the crossing again."

Another resident is hopeful the pedestrian crossing will now move forward.

"Cooler, more reasonable heads have prevailed in what has been a very protracted negotiation and I hope we can work out the remaining issues and get this built," said resident Chris Guenther.

Resident Kalyanne Mam said the crossing is a way to connect the community.

"We need more things like this, not only to connect our city, but also to connect our community and our neighborhood," said resident Kalyanne Mam.

If SMART's board approve this deal, work on financing, design and eventual construction can begin.