Bay Area says goodbye to warm weather, ushers in storm

It might be time to break out the winter coat again as unseasonably low temperatures have returned to Bay Area.

Monday morning turned windy and cold, and a storm was generating along the Pacific coast. Parts of the Bay started seeing a drizzle, and more rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Steve Paulson said the Bay could see more rain during the first week of May than all of April.

Wind has been a big factor, especially in San Francisco. Gusts up to 40 mph were felt late Sunday and continued into Monday.

With the storm there is a chance of thunderstorms, and maybe even low-level snow, officials said.