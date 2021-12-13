Bay Area sees surge in unwanted small, furry animals
SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area animal shelters report a surge in the number of unwanted animals, often called "pocket pets."
The San Francisco Chronicle reports small animals, like guinea pigs and and hamsters, are being dumped off at local shelters at a rate they've never seen before.
These animals were popular during the early days of the pandemic.
But shelter managers believe many families have since lost interest since children returned to school.
