Bay Area shelter-in-place orders likely to extend into May: report

The Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order will be extended to May 1 to try and curb the still-spreading coronavirus, San Francisco City Hall sources told the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday.

The extension of the order, which first began on March 16, was alluded to by Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez as she led reporters on a tour of county fairground spaces being prepared to shelter homeless people. The order was originally supposed to be lifted on April 7.

Bay Area leaders on Sunday evening declined to confirm specifics about a revised order.

A formal announcement is expected later on Monday.

As of Friday afternoon, the California state website said there were nearly 5,000 positive coronavirus ases and 101 deaths in California.