Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Wind Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Bay Area snow photos: rare winter storm transforms California landscape

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

The conditions are right across many parts of California to get snow on Thursday and Friday.

There's even a chance for snow to fall in San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area that are at an elevation of 500 feet.

With such an unusual meteorological moment happening in the Golden State, many people are recording the scene with photos and videos. 

We'd like to see your pictures of the wintry weather. Email KTVUphotos@fox.com and we may use your photos during our newscasts or online.

The possibility of a historic snowstorm in the city reminded many long-time residents of February 5, 1976, when San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area were blanketed.

Image 1 of 7

Feb. 5, 1976: Kids mess around with snowballs near Lands End in San Francisco. Mt. Tamalpais is covered with snow in the background, during the rare snow day in the Bay Area. (Photo by Clem Albers/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

From: Getty Images

By Thursday morning, snow was spotted in many areas including Mount Hamilton in San Jose, the peaks of the Santa Cruz mountains and some of the taller hills in San Mateo County. 

Viewers from as far away as Ukiah in the north and Hollister to the south saw snow too.

Santa Cruz mountains

Image 1 of 4

Snow falls on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz. Feb. 23, 2023 

Ukiah

Image 1 of 3

Submitted by Beth Steinkraus

From: KTVU FOX 2

Fremont Peak near Hollister

Submitted by Tim Morken (KTVU FOX 2)