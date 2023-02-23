Bay Area snow photos: rare winter storm transforms California landscape

The conditions are right across many parts of California to get snow on Thursday and Friday.

There's even a chance for snow to fall in San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area that are at an elevation of 500 feet.

With such an unusual meteorological moment happening in the Golden State, many people are recording the scene with photos and videos.

We'd like to see your pictures of the wintry weather. Email KTVUphotos@fox.com and we may use your photos during our newscasts or online.

The possibility of a historic snowstorm in the city reminded many long-time residents of February 5, 1976, when San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area were blanketed.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Feb. 5, 1976: Kids mess around with snowballs near Lands End in San Francisco. Mt. Tamalpais is covered with snow in the background, during the rare snow day in the Bay Area. (Photo by Clem Albers/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) From: Getty Images

By Thursday morning, snow was spotted in many areas including Mount Hamilton in San Jose, the peaks of the Santa Cruz mountains and some of the taller hills in San Mateo County.

Viewers from as far away as Ukiah in the north and Hollister to the south saw snow too.

Santa Cruz mountains

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Snow falls on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz. Feb. 23, 2023

Ukiah

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Submitted by Beth Steinkraus From: KTVU FOX 2

Fremont Peak near Hollister