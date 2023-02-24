Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County closes due to extreme snow and fallen trees

It could be mistaken for a drive to Tahoe, but it's actually Santa Cruz County.

The California Highway Patrol closed a portion of Highway 17 early Friday because of the snow and dangerous conditions. They shared video of the conditions with deep banks of snow on both sides of the road, as more snow fell.

It's not just the snow causing the problem though. It's downed trees and power lines.

Officials said at least 5 large trees have fallen on the road, and more are cracking in the severe weather.

Ten drivers have been stranded on the highway, officials said. Crews are also working to remove a tow truck that is stuck in the snow.

Bay Area snow photos: rare winter storm transforms California landscape

Ice is also a problem, as the snow that is falling is heavy and wet, according to authorities.

The highway is closed in both directions from Granite Creek Rd at Scotts Valley to Bear Creek Rd, CHP said.

Other roads through the area are closed as well.