Bay Area, state slow to move past omicron surge

New data shows much of the Bay Area is still dealing with a high number of new COVID cases as California is slow to move past the omicron variant surge.

Federal data shows cases are down 80% since Feb. 1. But only San Mateo, Alameda and Marin counties have what is considered by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention to be a moderate number of COVID cases.

The levels are still considered high or substantial in the six other Bay Area counties. Statewide, while cases are down by 70% since the start of the month, daily deaths are actually up by 10%, making California one of the few states not to see a steady drop in the number of deaths following the omicron winter surge.

Image courtesy Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.