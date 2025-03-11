Bay Area storm could bring snow to high hills

The Brief Rain is expected from Tuesday night through Sunday. Wednesday will bring the most intense rainfall of the week. Heavy snow is predicted to fall around the Lake Tahoe area.



A series of rainstorms is expected to begin in the Bay Area late Tuesday, bringing heavy snow around the Lake Tahoe area.

The heaviest showers is expected to hit the North Bay into Lake County, and south into Santa Clara and Monterey counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will bring the most intense rainfall of the week, and Bay Area residents can expect to see wet roadways, rising water levels on creeks and streams, and minor flooding.

Interment showers can be expected Thursday before another round of rain hits the Bay on Friday.

There will be another brief break from the rain Saturday morning, with the storm returning Sunday.