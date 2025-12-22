Bay Area storm to intensify into powerful bomb cyclone

The Bay Area saw heavy rain over the weekend, with showers lingering into early this week. However, a bomb cyclone developing in the Pacific now brings the threat of damaging winds to the region.

An atmospheric wave is expected to form southwest of the Bay Area Tuesday morning. As the disturbance approaches the coast, its central pressure will drop rapidly, causing the storm to intensify significantly.

Bomb cyclone is a meteorological term for a storm undergoing bombogenesis. This occurs when a storm’s central pressure drops at least 24 millibars within 24 hours. The lower the pressure, the more powerful the storm becomes.

As the storm nears the coast, the wind field will strengthen. The potential for damaging winds will increase, particularly along the coastline. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

