Expand / Collapse search

Bay Area storm to intensify into powerful bomb cyclone

By and
Published  December 22, 2025 2:15pm PST
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2
Bomb cyclone developing offshore

Bomb cyclone developing offshore

The Bay Area saw heavy rain over the weekend, with showers lingering into early this week. However, a bomb cyclone developing in the Pacific now brings the threat of intense winds to the region.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area saw heavy rain over the weekend, with showers lingering into early this week. However, a bomb cyclone developing in the Pacific now brings the threat of damaging winds to the region.

What is happening?

What we know:

An atmospheric wave is expected to form southwest of the Bay Area Tuesday morning. As the disturbance approaches the coast, its central pressure will drop rapidly, causing the storm to intensify significantly.

Featured

Bay Area rainy holiday forecast expected through Christmas
article

Bay Area rainy holiday forecast expected through Christmas

Back-to-back storms are drenching the Bay Area ahead of Christmas, prompting flood watches and caution while traveling.

What is a bomb cyclone?

Dig deeper:

Bomb cyclone is a meteorological term for a storm undergoing bombogenesis. This occurs when a storm’s central pressure drops at least 24 millibars within 24 hours. The lower the pressure, the more powerful the storm becomes.

Featured

Power restored to much of San Francisco, City Hall still closed
article

Power restored to much of San Francisco, City Hall still closed

Power remained out for roughly 4,700 homes and businesses in San Francisco on Monday morning following a massive outage that darkened the city, caused food to rot and Waymo cars to stall without traffic lights over the weekend. 

Why do we care?

Why you should care:

As the storm nears the coast, the wind field will strengthen. The potential for damaging winds will increase, particularly along the coastline. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Severe Weather