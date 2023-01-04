Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
9
High Wind Warning
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
High Surf Warning
from THU 3:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit

Published 
Updated 5:40AM
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Heavy rain, strong winds hazardous travel

Steve Paulson says it's going to rain for about 10 days with one break on Friday. Watch out of heavy rain, strong winds and hazardous travel.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more.

In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson offered this general timeline of the rain system: Wednesday morning, there will be light to steady rain with a high wind warning. Wednesday afternoon should have a brief lull or break. Wednesday night will see heavy rain, which may start about 5 p.m. or as late as 9 p.m. 

Thursday will also be rainy until about 4 p.m.

Friday will see sun.

The rain will return on Saturday and last through the weekend and into next week.  

All this rain, and snow up in the Sierra, may make for hazardous travel and flooding, but it's great news for California's snowpack. 

On Tuesday, the Department of Water Resources said statewide, the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this date. 

Officials noted this was a great number, but this above-average percentage was also seen last year and also in 2013. But after the first Jan. 1 snowpack reading, dry weather set in, leading to drought conditions by the end of the water year in the fall. 

Snowpack surveyors said the Golden State needs this continuous rain to finally ease itself out of the drought. 