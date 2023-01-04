Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit

Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more.

In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson offered this general timeline of the rain system: Wednesday morning, there will be light to steady rain with a high wind warning. Wednesday afternoon should have a brief lull or break. Wednesday night will see heavy rain, which may start about 5 p.m. or as late as 9 p.m.

Thursday will also be rainy until about 4 p.m.

Friday will see sun.

The rain will return on Saturday and last through the weekend and into next week.

All this rain, and snow up in the Sierra, may make for hazardous travel and flooding, but it's great news for California's snowpack.

On Tuesday, the Department of Water Resources said statewide, the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this date.

Officials noted this was a great number, but this above-average percentage was also seen last year and also in 2013. But after the first Jan. 1 snowpack reading, dry weather set in, leading to drought conditions by the end of the water year in the fall.

Snowpack surveyors said the Golden State needs this continuous rain to finally ease itself out of the drought.