article

A major storm is expected to begin drenching the Bay Area and whipping the region with strong winds on Wednesday.

The atmospheric river is likely to cause significant flooding, topple trees in saturated soil and knock out electricity.

But the rain will continue overnight and be followed by subsequent storms through the weekend. A detailed timeline of the latest storm forecast is available.

Check below for updates about the storm in our live blog.

This storm comes shortly after the Bay Area was inundated by heavy rains around the New Year holiday, giving the area little chance to recover and prepare. San Francisco city officials have said they ran out of sandbags. PG&E was seeking help from other utility companies to make clear fallen trees and make emergency repairs.

Creek flooding near Temescal regional park, , which is closed because of the storm. Jan. 4, 2023

Some cities and towns have declared emergencies, such as San Jose and Danville.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in some problematic areas. San Jose is forcing people to move away from its creeks and streams, which are prone to flooding. These areas are often the site of encampments by people who are homeless. Other evacuations have been ordered for pockets of Richmond.

School districts have begun announcing closures for Thursday. South San Francisco announced there would be no classes.

If you are on a mobile device and unable to see the blog below, click here.