Don't get caught off guard in the Bay Area's next 'brutal' storm

Since Christmas, Bay Area basements have flooded, cars have been submerged and the power shut off in homes across the rain-soaked region.

And there's going to be more.

While the Bay Area got a short reprieve from a record-breaking storm over the New Year's weekend that brought powerful winds, heavy rainfall, and widespread flooding, the region is bracing for yet another powerful system.

Meteorologists warned the region faces a "double whammy" as an atmospheric river, also known as a Pineapple Express, and bomb cyclone are expected to merge on Wednesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dail Hong said the incoming storm might mimic, or have some of the same characteristics of the storm from over the holiday weekend, if not greater.

"We expect flooding and wind impacts similar to or worse than the storm on New Year's," Hong said.

The storm will land Wednesday morning, with the most intense impact arriving around the late afternoon into the overnight hours. The heaviest rain moves in from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzalez.

The National Weather Service stressed that Tuesday was the last day for major storm preparations before the robust storm system sets in and offered some tips.

Conditions could be dire in some parts of the Bay Area so have an emergency "go bag" ready in case there is a need to evacuate.

People should check their insurance policies and coverage and have that documentation handy. Residents should also take photos of each room in their home beforehand, and after if the property is accessible.

Stock up on necessary medications and have extra food and supplies at home in case road closures and power shutoffs last for several days.

Residents who live in low-lying areas, near a river or creek, brace for flooding.

Those who live in hilly areas should be mindful of possible mudslides as seen last week in the Oakland hills.

Weather experts also urged residents to stay off the roads Wednesday. Hong advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel if possible, as the wind and rain impacts will be extremely difficult to drive in. He said to also be mindful of downed trees and power lines.

Relief comes Friday, but not for long as the next storm kicks into gear over the weekend.