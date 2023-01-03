Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
9
High Wind Warning
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
High Surf Warning
from THU 3:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
River Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until FRI 4:30 AM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Don't get caught off guard in the Bay Area's next 'brutal' storm

By Aja Seldon
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Crews use dinghy to rescue people from cars on New Year's Eve

Footage posted on Twitter by the Orange County Fire Authority shows rescuers using a dinghy to reach partially submerged vehicles stuck on an off-ramp leading from State Route 55 to East 4th Street in the city of Tustin. Video: Orange County Fire Authority

OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, Bay Area basements have flooded, cars have been submerged and the power shut off in homes across the rain-soaked region.

And there's going to be more.

While the Bay Area got a short reprieve from a record-breaking storm over the New Year's weekend that brought powerful winds, heavy rainfall, and widespread flooding, the region is bracing for yet another powerful system.

Meteorologists warned the region faces a "double whammy" as an atmospheric river, also known as a Pineapple Express, and bomb cyclone are expected to merge on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Wildest weather videos from California's series of storms

National Weather Service meteorologist Dail Hong said the incoming storm might mimic, or have some of the same characteristics of the storm from over the holiday weekend, if not greater. 

"We expect flooding and wind impacts similar to or worse than the storm on New Year's," Hong said.

The storm will land Wednesday morning, with the most intense impact arriving around the late afternoon into the overnight hours. The heaviest rain moves in from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzalez

The National Weather Service stressed that Tuesday was the last day for major storm preparations before the robust storm system sets in and offered some tips.

Conditions could be dire in some parts of the Bay Area so have an emergency "go bag" ready in case there is a need to evacuate.

People should check their insurance policies and coverage and have that documentation handy. Residents should also take photos of each room in their home beforehand, and after if the property is accessible. 

Stock up on necessary medications and have extra food and supplies at home in case road closures and power shutoffs last for several days.

Bay Area home and business owners scramble for sandbags ahead of new storms

The forecast for another significant rain storm has many home and business owners scrambling for sandbags which are in short supply in many areas, including San Francisco.

Residents who live in low-lying areas, near a river or creek, brace for flooding. 

Those who live in hilly areas should be mindful of possible mudslides as seen last week in the Oakland hills.

Weather experts also urged residents to stay off the roads Wednesday. Hong advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel if possible, as the wind and rain impacts will be extremely difficult to drive in. He said to also be mindful of downed trees and power lines.

Relief comes Friday, but not for long as the next storm kicks into gear over the weekend.

Extreme rain wreaks havoc in Bay Area

From flooded homes to road closures, many throughout the Bay Area felt the impact of Saturday's storm.