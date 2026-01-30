LIVE: Anti-ICE protests across Bay Area

The Brief Students and residents across the Bay Area took to the streets during a national day of action to protest the action of federal immigration officers following the deaths of two people in Minnesota. Teens and others protested and picketed in cities from San Jose to San Mateo, from Oakland to San Francisco, from San Leandro to San Rafael. DHS responded that they are arresting criminals to "make California safe again."



Students across the Bay Area took to the streets on Friday during what's been billed as a national day of action to protest the action of federal immigration officers following the deaths of two people in Minnesota.

Local perspective:

Teens and others protested and picketed in cities from San Jose to San Mateo, from Oakland to San Francisco, from San Leandro to San Rafael.

"We are doing this to show a shared interest, a shared passion for keeping ICE out of our schools and our community," said Santa Teresa High School senior Elise Beal.

Lynnaya Mathews of San Lorenzo High, joined one of the protests because she feels the authorities have too much power.

"They are not God. They can’t be doing whatever they want," she said. "I just feel like them being trigger-happy, like just using their military weapons and all their power, and for us, we’re all defenseless."

The other side:

In an email regarding the executive orders against ICE and anti-ICE zones in the Bay Area, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson responded: "While California sanctuary politicians continue to release pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and murderers onto their streets, our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make California safe again."

What it looked like:

SkyFox flew overhead some of the demonstrations.

Here is what they looked like:

San Francisco

There was a massive turnout in San Francisco's Dolores Park on Friday afternoon, where thousands of people gathered outside in the sun. They carried signs and banners to decry the actions of federal immigration officers.

Thousands of people came to protest ICE in San Francisco's Dolores Park. Jan. 30, 2026

Dublin

Students at Dublin High school leave class to protest ICE, carrying signs that read "ICE Always Melts."

Students at Dublin High school leave class to protest ICE. Jan. 30, 2026

San Mateo

Students in San Mateo walked out of school carrying "Melt ICE" signs and playing drums, as police were seen serving as safety escorts.

Up to 10,000 students were expected to join the protest from eight schools: Burlingame, San Mateo, Aragon, College of San Mateo, Abbott, Capuchino, Crystal Springs, and Hillsdale.

Thousands were seen in Central Park, waving signs and shouting.

Thousands of students in San Mateo protested ICE in Central Park. Jan. 30, 2026

Students in San Mateo marched, carried "Melt ICE" signs and played drums. Jan. 30, 2026 Expand

Students in San Mateo walk out of school. Up to 10,000 students were expected to join the protest. Jan. 30, 2026

San Jose

Students from Silver Creek High in San Jose protest ICE actions in a school walkout.