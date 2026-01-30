Bay Area to join national 'day of action' to protest ICE

Organizers are planning a second "day of action" Friday to protest ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota and across the country.

What we know:

A nationwide general strike called under slogans such as "no work, no school, no shopping" as activists seek to draw attention to immigration enforcement tactics and recent fatal encounters involving federal agents.

Protesters earlier this week encouraged people to stay home from work and school and to avoid routine commerce as part of the effort to pressure lawmakers and federal authorities. On Jan. 23, tens of thousands of people marched through downtown Minneapolis despite frigid temperatures, closing businesses and demanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement be removed from the state.

In Berkeley, Third Culture Bakery owners Sam Butarbutar and Wentner Shyu wrote on Instagram that they can't afford to close for the day, but they will be participating.

"As a small business that’s founded by and comprised mostly of immigrants, who are the people that TRULY make America great, it’s important for us to show up in a way that we can, while we can’t afford to close our doors during these protests," the post read.

The bakery owners said that all profits on Friday will be split and donated to Centro Legal de la Raza in Oakland, which provides legal assistance and to an immigration group in Minnesota. The bakery will also be handing out red cards to let people know their rights if ICE comes knocking at their door.

Shawl Anderson Dance in Oakland is offering a free listening session Friday at 2 p.m. to "hold space to discuss and process the recent events in Minnesota." Nest Yoga on Piedmont Avenue is also offering free classes. Great Western Climbing Gym in Oakland and Ordinaire Wine Bar on Grand Avenue are both closed on Friday.

Students in Piedmont and San Rafael are planning protests.

Related article

Bay Area protests ICE

Local perspective:

There have already been several protests and student walkouts in the Bay Area this week.

Students from Oak Grove and Santa Teresa high schools in San Jose walked out of classes Thursday to protest federal immigration policy, mirroring national unrest. The day before, students in San Leandro did the same. Last weekend, people protested in Emeryville.

"We are doing this to show a shared interest, a shared passion for keeping ICE out of our schools and our community," said Santa Teresa High School senior Elise Beal.

DHS responds

The other side:

In a statement regarding some of the anti-ICE efforts, a spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security wrote to KTVU stating: "While California sanctuary politicians continue to release pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and murderers onto their streets, our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make California safe again."

Specifically, in terms of Oakland's executive orders against federal immigration officers and Alameda County's ICE-free zones, the DHS questioned: "How does this serve the people of Oakland? The biggest losers are the people these politicians were elected to serve."

Protests can have impact

Big picture view:

Political analysts say broad participation is intended to underscore the economic and political impact of the demonstrations.

Todd Belt, director of political management at George Washington University, said the involvement of business and community members aims to show that strikes can disrupt normal economic activity and draw attention to protesters’ demands.

"The reason for getting the business community involved is to really show there can be an impact on the economy," he said. "This is the reason you have strikes, is to shut things down, to make it difficult to do anything so you attract attention to your cause."

Protest leaders also say the actions are designed to put pressure on legislatures and could influence voters ahead of upcoming elections.

Another protest is expected later Friday outside a federal building in Minneapolis where immigrants are reportedly being detained.



