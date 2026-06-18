Bay Area swimmer hopes to swim entire coast of California

The Brief Catherine Breed, 33, hopes to make history by attempting to become the first person to swim the entire coast of California. Breed is a former NCAA champion swimmer at UC Berkeley and is currently recognized as one of the premier open-water athletes in the world. Breed says she will swim for more than five hours a day. For the duration of the trip, she will eat and sleep entirely on board a support boat alongside her crew.



A Bay Area swimmer is preparing to make history by attempting to become the first person to swim the entire coast of California.

Catherine Breed, 33, will begin her grueling journey at the Oregon border on July 1. She plans to swim more than 900 miles, finishing sometime in October at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Breed is a former NCAA champion swimmer at UC Berkeley and is currently recognized as one of the premier open-water athletes in the world. She already holds record-setting swims around the circumference of Lake Tahoe, the Farallon Islands, and from the Golden Gate Bridge to Half Moon Bay.

The upcoming four-month expedition will require immense endurance. Breed says she will swim for more than five hours a day. For the duration of the trip, she will eat and sleep entirely on board a support boat alongside her crew.