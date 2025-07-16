The Brief Teens are turning to AI companions for conversations more than people, according to a Common Sense Media study. Thirty-one percent of teens say AI discussions are "as satisfying or more satisfying" than human conversations. Meanwhile, nearly 40% of teens admit they have applied skills used with AI companions to real-life circumstances.



Teens are establishing new connections that don’t involve human interactions.

A recent study from San Francisco-based Common Sense Media, shows that more teens are turning to social AI companions for conversations, which is high among teens between the ages of 13–17 years old.

Data for the study consisted of a survey of 1,060 teens conducted between April and May 2025.

Nearly a third of teens find AI conversations ‘satisfying’

Approximately 31% of teens find AI conversations as satisfying or more satisfying than human conversations with AI companions as satisfying or more satisfying than those with real-life friends (21% say about the same quality, and 10% say more satisfying).

But the study found that 67% still find AI conversations less satisfying than human conversations (47% say they are much less satisfying, 20% somewhat less satisfying).

Conversely, about 33% of teens using AI companions have chosen the technology to discuss important or serious matters instead of real people (17% once or twice, 12% occasionally, 4% frequently).

Teens use AI companions for social interactions and relationships

Approximately 33% of teens use AI companions for social interaction and relationships, including conversation practice, emotional support, role-playing, friendship, or romantic interactions.

Separately, 46% of teens view AI companions primarily as tools or programs, while 33% indicated that they don't use AI companions, or that they use them in ways not captured by the survey options.

Study shows teens apply skills used with AI companions to real life

According to the study, 39% of teens, who are AI companion users, say they have transferred social skills they practiced with AI companions to real-life situations. Researchers noted that this is more common among girls (45%) than boys (34%).

Common Sense Media found that starting conversations is the most transferred skill (18%), followed by giving advice (14%), and expressing emotions (13%). But 60% of teens say they don't use AI companions to practice social skills, which researchers explain in the report indicates limited practical application for most teens.

Nearly 25% of teens share personal information with AI companions

The study reveals that 24% of teens in the survey admit they have shared personal or private information (such as their real name, location, or personal secrets) with AI companions (13% report once or twice, 8% occasionally, 4% frequently), while 74% have not.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by a study from Common Sense Media analyzing how and why teens use AI companions. The report consisted of 1,060 teens conducted between April and May 2025. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



