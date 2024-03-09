Bay Area teen goes missing after parents find online chats with man

A Bay Area family is searching for their missing teen who they believe may have run away with a man and could be in danger.

Janira Fuentes is desperate for help.

"It’s dangerous out there," Fuentes told KTVU.

Her daughter, Natalie Fuentes, who goes by the nickname Cleo, is missing.

"You know, there’s a lot of bad people out there," Fuentes said.

The worried mother told KTVU that her 16-year-old went missing on March 6, after recently being released from a psychiatric hospital, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The family is in the process of moving from San Francisco to Richmond, and they said it was in Richmond where she went missing.

"Just the unknown is what’s killing us right now," Fuentes said, adding that her daughter takes medication after being diagnosed with anxiety and depression, but Cleo didn’t take her medication or anything else with her.

There are clues that she may not be alone.

"I found some evidence on her phone of what we think is her wanting to run away with what we think is an older gentleman from Santa Cruz," Fuentez said.

The man in question goes by Manuel on Instagram, who claims to be obsessed with Cleo.

One direct message from Manuel to Cleo reads: "Would you be able to come all the way over here? To Santa Cruz?"

On Friday, Cleo’s grandfather received a direct message on social media.

The author claimed to be Cleo and said, "Tell my mom that I’m alive and that I’m okay," Fuentez recalled.

But Fuentez questions if her daughter actually sent the message, or if the man she was talking to sent the message.

The distraught mother’s biggest fear is that her daughter could end up getting hurt or even worse.

"That she’s gonna, you know, end up with someone who’s not going to let her go," Fuentes said. "Or, you know, we’re going to get a call to identify her or something."

The last time Cleo was seen by her family, she had green hair.

She has brown eyes, weighs 135 pounds, and has several piercings on her face.

This is what Cleo’s mom wants her to know: "That I love her and just reach out to me. I would like to hear her voice. I would like her to come home if she can," Fuentes said.

Fuentes said this is not the first time her daughter has disappeared.

The last time she went missing, they found the teen by tracking her cellphone location, but this time she left her phone at home, which makes them even more nervous.

The girl’s parents have filed a missing person’s report with Richmond Police, where she went missing.

If you know anything about Cleo’s disappearance, call Richmond Police.