Bay Area teens among first girls to achieve Eagle Scout rank

Dozens of Bay Area girls are making history as the first female Eagle Scouts.

They are the first to achieve the designation since the Boy Scouts of America changed the program to allow girls to participate two years ago.

"I think it's fantastic. I've been looking for this equality is scouting for many years," said Bruce Lee, who leads Troop 2394 in Santa Clara.

Lee said the program came too late for his own two daughters, but he's proud two of his troop members are part of the inaugural group including Emerson Domke of Mountain View.

The 19-year-old Mountain View High School graduate created 500 personal care kits for homeless students in the San Jose Unified School District for her Eagle project.

"I came up with the idea during the pandemic and I wanted to do something that was applicable to the time," said Domke.

The Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council said 14 girls from Sunnyvale to Monterey accomplished the highest rank and joined about 500 girls nationwide in making history with the Boy Scouts.

Lucy Holt, 15, of Saratoga is among the first female Eagle Scouts to earn all the required merit badges.

"There are so many skills you learn and so many experiences that help build you as a person," said Holt.

Her father, David, is also her scoutmaster.

"Most scouts take 3, 4, 5, 6 years to attain the rank of Eagle. The girls who completed Eagle Scout in the inaugural class did it in 2 years. It's quite impressive," said David Holt, who leads Troop 582.

"It's been really fun and it's been exciting to be so unique in this way and I'm really excited to watch other girls follow behind us," said Lucy Holt.

Troop leaders said the girls will have to wait for their in-person ceremony because of current coronavirus restrictions.