Bay Area to see generational shift in vacant congressional seats

When Bay Area voters have their votes counted on Super Tuesday, they will see the beginning of a changing of the guard as some longtime Bay Area representatives are either retiring or running for new office and taking with them decades of experience.

"That’s a lot of brain power, people who know the district know how to get things done in Congress," said Joe Garofoli, senior political writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. "We’re losing that."

It began with Rep. Jackie Speier, who retired and chose not to run in 2022 after 15 years in the House of Representatives.

Oakland Representative Barbara Lee is running for Senate, vacating the position she’s held for 26 years. And, Silicon Valley Congresswoman Anna Eshoo will retire after 32 years in Congress.

"Representing really what I think is the most distinguished congressional district in the country, has been the honor of my life," said Rep. Eshoo (D-Palo Alto).

Eshoo was first elected in 1992, in what was dubbed ‘The Year of the Woman.’ Forty-seven were elected to the House, 24 for the first time and women won four additional seats in the Senate. Among them, the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, who served 31 years in the upper chamber.

"The representation is so important," said Eshoo. "Now we have more African American women, gay women, we have Hispanic women, we have Native American women, their voices are so important."

These rare vacant seats in the Bay Area have set off a mad dash to fill them. Nine people are running for Lee’s seat, 11 for Eshoo’s. While the candidates may be novices in Congress, Eshoo says they all bring their own valuable perspective.

"There’s a variation of experience," said Eshoo. "Some in local government, combined with working in the state legislature, some never having held public office, but have done wonderful things in their lives."

The transition to a new generation could potentially define a new era.

"Thirty-three percent of House members from California are women," said Garofoli. "And there’s a possibility that could shrink to even smaller numbers, more than half the voters are women, so this is going to be a loss of female power. It very well could be."

As the age of politicians continues to come under scrutiny, some experts say the open positions represent an opportunity.

"I’ve always believed it’s important to bring in newer thinking, younger people," said Brian Sobel, KTVU political analyst. "I think that’s basically what a lot of people are craving in politics right now."

As voters weigh in on who will advance to the general election, Rep. Eshoo has this advice for the next generation. "Number one: put country first, always put your country first, our country first. Don’t vote out of fear."