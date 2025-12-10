Bay Area transit agencies roll out 'Next Generation' Clipper cards

The Brief Bay Area commuters will begin transitioning to a new fare system as agencies roll out the "Next Generation Clipper Card. More than two dozen agencies — including Muni, Caltrain, AC Transit, the San Francisco Bay Ferry and VTA — will eventually adopt the new tap-and-ride system. BART began offering the new payment options over the summer, allowing riders to pay fares with contactless credit or debit cards, mobile wallets or a physical Clipper card.



Bay Area commuters will begin transitioning to a new fare system as agencies roll out the "Next Generation Clipper Card," an upgrade officials say will modernize payments and make transfers easier across systems.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission on Wednesday launched an eight- to 12-week process to move millions of riders onto the updated platform. More than two dozen agencies — including Muni, Caltrain, AC Transit, the San Francisco Bay Ferry and VTA — will eventually adopt the new tap-and-ride system.

BART began offering the new payment options over the summer, allowing riders to pay fares with contactless credit or debit cards, mobile wallets or a physical Clipper card. Officials say the full transition is aimed at streamlining the experience for riders and reducing wait times when adding funds.

The Next Generation system will offer instant reloads, eliminating delays of several days before added money appears in an account. Riders who transfer between agencies will also receive automatic discounts — paying full fare on the first ride, then reduced fares when boarding a second transit system, such as switching from BART to Muni.

New family accounts will allow parents to manage their children’s cards, though the initial rollout applies only to adult fares. Discounted youth and senior cards will remain available online.

Officials caution that some features may not appear immediately depending on how riders pay. With millions of existing Clipper cards in circulation, the transition will be gradual. Riders who want to upgrade sooner can do so through the Clipper website.