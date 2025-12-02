Physical assault leaves victim in coma, SF police searching for person of interest

article

The San Francisco Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to a physical assault in September that left one person in a coma.

What we know:

Officials said that SFPD officers responded to an aggravated assault that happened on Sept. 27, at around 5:45 p.m. on the 4600 block of Mission Street in the city's Excelsior neighborhood.

Police said they were told the victim was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition after a verbal altercation turned physical. That victim remains in a coma, police said. No other information about the victim was provided by the police.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest.

Police released photos of the person of interest walking down the sidewalk. The man in the photo is wearing a navy blue, sleeveless T-shirt, and a baseball cap of the same color. They are wearing brown boots and gray pants.

No other information about this person was released.

The police department encourages anyone who may know of this person's whereabouts to contact them at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.