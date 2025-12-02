Longtime Berkeley firefighter dies at age 56

article

The Berkeley Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, a veteran firefighter, a beloved husband and father of three.

Fire Captain Scott Hall died on Friday at the age of 56.

What we know:

The fire department said Hall passed away at home and that his death was "sudden and unexpected." Officials did not release any details about his cause of death.

"Scott served the citizens of Berkeley, California with honor and distinction for 33 years," the department said in a statement released to KTVU.

‘Our hearts are broken’

On Sunday, Hall’s family announced his passing on social media, saying their hearts are broken.

Wife Laura Hall said he was "An amazing husband, incredible father to our children, beloved brother, uncle and son, cherished by his fire family and the countless friends he surrounded himself with."

The late fire captain leaves behind a wife of 23 years and three adult children, ages 21, 28, and 30.

On Facebook, tributes and condolences poured in as Hall was being remembered as a great man who had a wonderful laugh and smile and a dedicated firefighter who loyally served his community.

"He was deeply loved, and his absence is already felt in ways we can’t put into words," Laura Hall shared.

The family said it would release information about a memorial service once details were finalized.

The Berkeley Fire Department offered words of support to Hall’s loved ones and the firefighters he worked with.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends," the department said, "and all who had the privilege of serving alongside him."