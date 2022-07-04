Bay Area shines red, white, blue for Fourth of July

July 4th is here, and the Bay Area is enjoying all the holiday has to offer, with backyard barbecues, parades and fireworks shows planned for tonight.

San Francisco's waterfront is awash in red, white and blue. Rob McConihe from San Francisco rollerbladed through the Fisherman's Wharf area carrying an American flag.

"I'm San Franciscan, and it's my belief and my opinion that the 4th of July, Independence Day, is the most important holiday for this nation to celebrate," said McConihe.

Calvin Louie's family has been cruising the bay in "Chucky's Pride" for decades. Bay tours are the family's bread and butter, but July 4th provides a unique opportunity, especially after lean times during the pandemic. They and their fellow charters are offering front row seats for $70 apiece.

"Oh, it's absolutely the best way to see [the] show," said Louie. "You get away from the crowds, you get to have a nice view on the boat. We get up right close to the barge, and you can feel the boom inside of you. So, it's pretty amazing."

The Perez family from Oakley decided to stay land-bound. Staking out the same spot in the grass for six years running, they say the show from the shore can also be pretty spectacular.

"Oh yeah, this is the spot," said Concha Perez. "We get the music back here going with the fireworks, the barge comes right here, right in front of us I mean, all day we see Alcatraz. Barge comes, and then those fireworks start."

"We actually get two shows; we get Aquatic Park and then Pier 39," said Octavio Perez.

The holiday brought visitors from outside the Bay Area as well. Cindy O'Reilly is visiting Hawaii, New York and spending Independence Day right here.

"I'm from Ireland, and we're here for the fireworks to celebrate 4th of July," said O'Reilly.

Firework fans actually get a bit of a "two-for-one" show on San Francisco's waterfront. With clear weather, they can catch the show in Sausalito at 9:15 p.m. and the show in San Francisco at 9:30 p.m.