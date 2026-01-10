Bay Area vigils held for Minnesota woman shot and killed by ICE agent

The Brief Community members gathered in Oakland and San Jose on Friday night to honor the memory of Renee Nicole Good. Good, a Minneapolis woman, was shot and killed by a federal immigration agent earlier this week. While the vigils served as a space for mourning, organizers said the tragedy is also a "critical reminder" for the public to continue documenting encounters with federal agents.



Community members gathered in Oakland and San Jose on Friday night to honor the memory of Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis woman shot and killed by a federal immigration agent earlier this week.

While the vigils served as a space for mourning, organizers said the tragedy is also a "critical reminder" for the public to continue documenting encounters with federal agents.

Fast Facts

The Vigil: Hosted by Faith in Action East Bay to honor victims of federal immigration enforcement.

The Victim: Renee Nicole Good was killed during an ICE operation in Minneapolis this week.

The Response: Local "Rapid Response" observers say they will continue to monitor ICE activity despite safety concerns

'Fear is contagious, and so is power'

During the gathering in Oakland, the name of Renee Nicole Good was read aloud among a list of others whom organizers describe as victims of federal enforcement operations.

"We want to make sure that the community knows that we're with everyone," said Alba Hernandez, an event organizer with Faith in Action East Bay. "Not just Oakland, but with everyone in the country."

The weekly gathering, which often focuses on gun violence prevention, took on a deeper urgency following several shootings involving ICE agents across the country this week.

For those on the front lines of immigration advocacy, the news has sparked a mix of anxiety and determination.

"Yes, there is fear, but one thing that we know is that fear is contagious and so is power," said Joselin Barajas, a trainer for the Rapid Response Network. "Taking power and taking action... even though I'm afraid for my family, what I try to do is spread the power to them so they shouldn't hide."

The Role of 'Observers'

Barajas is one of many "trained observers" who monitor ICE operations in the Bay Area. She told KTVU her motivation is personal, as members of her own family are undocumented.

Despite the recent violence, organizers say they remain determined to protect immigrant communities.

However, the death of Good has prompted a renewed focus on safety precautions. Observers are being encouraged to document encounters using their phones while maintaining a distance from federal agents.

"There's no telling what they'll do or what kind of tactics they will use, even against the community that they're observing," Hernandez said.

A Growing Network

According to the Rapid Response Network, there are currently 800 trained observers in Alameda County alone.

Organizers say that despite the risks highlighted by this week's events, the volunteer force remains committed.

"Yeah, we could be at risk. That's not a thought that's going to stop me from doing the work that we're doing," Barajas said. "We can't hide in fear. When we come together like this and in unity, that's what brings change."

