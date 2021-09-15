Bay Area voters among Newsom's biggest supporters, election results show

Governor Gavin Newsom's triumphant recall election victory can be largely credited to Bay Area voters.

Out of California's 58 counties, San Francisco County showed the highest support for Newsom with 86.7% of voters choosing no to the recall. This is way above the statewide average of 63.9%.

To the north, 84.3% of Marin County voters voted no to the recall. In Alameda County, 82.5% of voters chose not to recall Newsom.

In San Mateo County, 79.1% of voters chose not to recall. In Sonoma County, 77.9% of voters chose not to recall. In Santa Clara County, 75.9% of voters chose not to recall.

In Contra Costa County, 73.1% of voters chose not to recall. In Napa County, 70.5% of voters chose not to recall.

Out of the nine Bay Area counties, Solano County voters represented the least amount of support for Newsom. 64.3% of voters chose not to recall.

Statewide, Newsom's least amount of support came from Lassen County voters. 82.9% of ballots in that county voted yes to the recall.