Bay Area voters among Newsom's biggest supporters, election results show

By KTVU Newsroom
Published 
2021 Gavin Newsom Recall Election
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom delivers victory speech after defeating California recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday became the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early. Newsom gave a brief victory speech after it was announced that he was the projected winner in the recall race.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom's triumphant recall election victory can be largely credited to Bay Area voters.

Out of California's 58 counties, San Francisco County showed the highest support for Newsom with 86.7% of voters choosing no to the recall. This is way above the statewide average of 63.9%.

To the north, 84.3% of Marin County voters voted no to the recall. In Alameda County, 82.5% of voters chose not to recall Newsom.

In San Mateo County, 79.1% of voters chose not to recall. In Sonoma County, 77.9% of voters chose not to recall. In Santa Clara County, 75.9% of voters chose not to recall.

In Contra Costa County, 73.1% of voters chose not to recall. In Napa County, 70.5% of voters chose not to recall.

Out of the nine Bay Area counties, Solano County voters represented the least amount of support for Newsom. 64.3% of voters chose not to recall.

Analysis: California effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom fails, what's next for GOP?

KTVU political analyst Brian Sobel offers insight on Gov. Newom's newfound momentum going into the 2022 gubernatorial race after a quick and decisive victory against the GOP, who attempted to recall him by election.

Statewide, Newsom's least amount of support came from Lassen County voters. 82.9% of ballots in that county voted yes to the recall.