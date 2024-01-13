Rainy day ahead for Bay Area

The weekend will get off to a wet start on Saturday with light rain before noon around the Bay Area while heavy snowfall is expected in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The morning rain should give way to a break in the storm on Saturday afternoon, but the heaviest precipitation is expected in the evening. The coastal hills of the North Bay will get doused with as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain.

The Santa Cruz mountains will get as much as 1.5 to 1.75 inches of rain. Cities and towns closer to the bay itself may see about an inch of rain. Inland areas and the South Bay will get the least amount, ranging from 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain.

A winter storm advisory went into effect yesterday near Lake Tahoe and other parts of the Sierra. Areas at the highest elevations may receive 1 to 2 feet of snow. Snow will accumulate in areas that are at an elevation of 4,500 feet.

Drivers trying to reach the ski resorts on Saturday would face treacherous roads and potential whiteout conditions.

The storm advisory expires on Sunday at 4 a.m.

The Bay Area will be dry on Sunday and early in the work week. The next storm could reach the area on Wednesday.