The Brief The San Francisco Bay Area is going to be blanketed with sizzling hot temps reaching 100 degrees, or possibly more, in the inland areas like Livermore, Antioch and San Jose. All these areas are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal. The heat wave will last at least four days.



The San Francisco Bay Area is going to be blanketed with sizzling hot temps for at least the next four days, reaching 100 degrees, or possibly more, in the inland areas like Livermore, Antioch and San Jose.

Hot weather

Local perspective:

Starting on Friday, the hottest areas will be the San Francisco Bay shoreline; East Bay interior valleys and hills; Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose, and eastern hills; Santa Cruz Mountains; North Bay interior mountains; and western Sonoma County hills.

All these areas are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory on Saturday and Sunday for most inland areas.

Fire danger

Why you should care:

With the scorching weather, comes more fire danger.

The NWS said that the hot, dry conditions and occasional offshore winds will create elevated fire weather conditions in the higher terrain, especially the interior mountains and Santa Lucia Range.

Minor flooding is possible along San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, and Monterey Bay around Friday afternoon's high tide.

If you're wondering how long the hot weather is going to last, some weather models begin showing a pattern change around Thursday, which could eventually bring cooler conditions.