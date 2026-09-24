Immigration advocates raise concerns after reported arrests at Concord Home Depot

The Brief Immigration advocates raised concerns after day laborers reported seeing several people taken away by unidentified agents at a Concord Home Depot. ICE, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Concord police said they were not involved in any reported arrests at the location. Community groups are working to identify the people allegedly detained and are organizing volunteers to monitor the area and document possible enforcement activity.



Local immigration advocates are raising concerns about possible enforcement operations after day laborers reported seeing several people taken away by what appeared to be officers in an unmarked vehicle at a Concord Home Depot.

The reports surfaced Wednesday at the Home Depot on Meridian Park Boulevard.

Concord’s Rapid Response Team said it received a video of a Spanish-speaking man claiming that multiple day laborers had been arrested by unidentified agents in the parking lot.

The team said a member rushed to the store and spoke with day laborers who said they witnessed the arrests.

Cellphone video showed a group of people standing next to an SUV. No uniforms or visible law enforcement markings were seen.

Featured article

At a rally Thursday in the Home Depot parking lot, a coalition of nonprofit organizations voiced concerns about the reported arrests.

"He [rapid response member] took some videos of the agents, masked, in plain clothing, and he was also able to interview some of the day laborers," said Brian Ibarra, a dispatcher with the Concord Rapid Response Team. "A lot of them dispersed, but he was able to interview some of the people who witnessed it."

A worker who asked not to be identified said he arrived later Wednesday and heard one of the workers who escaped describe what happened.

"He says that they grabbed three people and then he ran away," the worker said. "And he saw a car, they opened the four doors, and then he didn’t know where they went because he ran away."

The worker said the man did not know which agency the officials represented.

Featured article

Agencies deny involvement

What they're saying:

Concord police said the department does not work with immigration enforcement agencies. Police said the only call they received in the area was an unrelated report involving an intoxicated person Thursday morning.

ICE responded to KTVU’s inquiry and said its agents did not make any arrests at that location Wednesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also said it was not involved. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees both agencies, had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Challenges identifying workers

Local perspective:

Members of the Concord Immigrant Protection Network said they do not know the identities of the people who were allegedly arrested.

"Unfortunately, we don’t know who they are," said Betty Gabaldon, a member of the Concord Immigrant Protection Network. "A lot of the day laborers know each other by nicknames, and it’s hard to find out their names, so we’re still trying to find out who they are so we can talk with their families."

At a nearby food truck, owners Jose and Leticia said workers were scared. They said they had fewer customers Thursday because many laborers decided to stay away.

The rapid response team said it will continue reaching out to workers. Volunteers are also standing watch at nearby intersections to document any potential immigration arrests.

"We need more people to be present and to have more witnesses," said Kristi Laughlin, a member of the Concord Immigrant Protection Network, "and help protect them as much as we can."