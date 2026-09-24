West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes detected in Sunnyvale, treatment scheduled

article

The Brief Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been detected in the South Bay. A pesticide treatment is scheduled for Friday night at 10 p.m. The treatment area impacts a small part of Sunnyvale.



Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been detected in a portion of Sunnyvale, officials with Santa Clara County say. As a result, a mosquito control treatment is scheduled for Friday night.

West Nile virus detections in Sunnyvale

What we know:

According to the West Nile virus Activity in the County page on the Santa Clara County website, the adult mosquito control treatment is scheduled for 10 p.m. The affected area is a small portion of Sunnyvale in the 94089 ZIP code. You can see a map of where the treatment will take place here.

County officials say Santa Clara County Mosquito and Vector Control will use the pesticide, Zenivex, in this treatment. The pesticide brand says it is for use in sensitive sites, including urban areas. Officials assure the pesticide is evaluated and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

If you want to limit your exposure to the pesticide, you are welcome to close your windows and stay indoors, officials say.

The treatments are only scheduled if mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus are detected, county officials said. They added that the treatment reduces the likelihood of a human getting infected with the disease from a mosquito. The treatments have to be done quickly after an infected mosquito is detected.

About West Nile Virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Nile virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. CDC says severe illness can affect the central nervous system and result in hospitalization or death.

There are no vaccines or medicines available to prevent or treat West Nile virus disease in people.

Protect yourself

The CDC says the best way to not get West Nile virus is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. You can use insect repellent that is registered by the EPA.

Use screens on windows and doors or use air conditioning. Avoid being outside between dusk and dawn when the mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active. If you are outdoors, wear long, loose-fitting shirts and pants so it is more difficult for mosquitoes to bite your skin.

Mosquitoes need standing water to lay their eggs. You can help prevent these breeding grounds by turning over plant pots, saucers, barrels, bins, buckets and old tires, so that water does not collect inside.

You can also sign up for mosquito alerts from the Santa Clara County Mosquito and Vector Control District. This will keep you posted on mosquito treatment times and other important mosquito activity happening throughout the county.

What we don't know:

County officials did not disclose how many mosquitoes infected with the virus were detected.