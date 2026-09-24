Angel Island controlled burn draws backlash after smoke inundates Bay Area communities

The Brief A controlled burn on Angel Island sent thick smoke into several Bay Area communities due to botched wind forecasts. Local officials and residents expressed frustration over disrupted daily routines, closed schools, and health impacts. State Parks officials defended the operation, stating air quality metrics remained below state and federal safety thresholds.



A second day of controlled burning on Angel Island drew significant public criticism after miscalculated wind predictions carried heavy smoke into multiple Bay Area communities.

Prescribed burn blowback

Big picture view:

The operation was conducted Wednesday by California State Parks, Cal Fire, and Marin County Fire, with permission from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Officials planned the burn to mitigate fuel loads and prevent a repeat of the island's major 2008 wildfire.

"The last major wildfire that we had out here in 2008 burned over half the island," said Naftali Moed, a scientist with California State Parks. "It was a massive logistical challenge to control and had really adverse smoke impacts on the Bay Area, so anything we can do to try and prevent that from happening again and prevent damage to the historic structures is a huge part of why we're out here."

Persistent thick haze

Although participating agencies determined the burn would minimize community impacts, thick smoke and haze drifted across San Francisco, Richmond, southern Marin, and adjacent areas.

"At that time, they thought that the winds would not take the smoke into the communities. They were obviously wrong. This is the second time this happened within a few weeks," said Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia, who also serves on the board of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Gioia called for a full review of permitting procedures following the disruptions. "I'm just asking for burn permit policies to be looked at and to really try to be sure it's possible that the permit's being issued for a day that will not impact residents," Gioia said. "The courts closed down, classrooms closed, sports practices were canceled. People's lives were upended that day and there were health impacts."

What they're saying:

Local residents reported lingering smoke odors and adverse physical reactions inside their homes. Point Richmond resident Mongi Yacoubi described spending the day locked indoors while suffering from coughing, sneezing, and breathing difficulties. Other area residents, including Carol Burdick and Ryan Devine, noted strong wood smoke odors penetrating closed windows throughout the evening and night.

In response to the complaints, California State Parks issued a statement noting that air quality monitoring data showed smoke levels remained well below state and federal public health safety standards.