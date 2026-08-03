Bay Area weather: Temps to skyrocket in inland areas

The Brief Temperatures are expected to skyrocket toward the triple digits in inland areas on Monday as summer heat grips the region, bringing an active heat advisory. The severe heat poses heightened risks for individuals sensitive to high temperatures and households lacking air conditioning. First responders expect to treat a higher volume of heat stroke and heat-related illnesses throughout the day, prompting officials to urge residents to remain hydrated.



Temperatures are expected to skyrocket toward the triple digits in inland areas on Monday as summer heat grips the region, bringing an active heat advisory.

Severe heat

Why you should care:

The severe heat poses heightened risks for individuals sensitive to high temperatures and households lacking air conditioning.

First responders expect to treat a higher volume of heat stroke and heat-related illnesses throughout the day, prompting officials to urge residents to remain hydrated.

What you can do:

To avoid the peak intensity of the heat, many community members spent early morning hours walking dogs and running essential errands.

At the Lafayette Reservoir, residents gathered to cool down in preparation for the hot days ahead.

"I'm worried about how hot it could be," said Allan Kawasaki of Orinda. "I do a lot of work with fire stations and it's calm right now, but the hotter it gets, the more concerned we get as the public."

Health and safety guidelines emphasize checking on relatives and neighbors who may struggle in high heat, taking frequent shaded breaks when working outdoors, and never leaving children or pets unattended inside vehicles.

Residents seeking relief are encouraged to utilize air-conditioned public facilities such as libraries and movie theaters, or visit local pools while taking care to reapply sunscreen.