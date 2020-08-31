Bay Area wildfires: Status of evacuation orders and warnings
KTVU - As late summer fires raged and continue to burn across the Bay Area, many affected counties have implemented evacuation orders and safety alerts. KTVU has compiled up-to-date information from Cal Fire to keep you informed.
Check the Cal Fire website for full information about all fires.
CZU Lightning Complex
Evacuation orders for San Mateo County:
- Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area
- Pescadero Creek County Park Area
- Butano Community Area
- Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community
- Butano Creek Drainage (Zone SMC E055)
- South Skyline Blvd. Area near Highway 9
- Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve Area (Zone SMC E027)
- Red Barn Area (Zone SMC E010)
No evacuation warnings in place for San Mateo County.
Advertisement
Evacuation orders for Santa Cruz County:
- Waterman Gap Loop, Upper HWY 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane
- Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road
- Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order. Areas west of State Route 35 from San Mateo County Line to State Route 17
- Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South
- Areas of Alba Road, Hubbard Gulch and Fanning Grade
- All areas of Ben Lomond
- All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary
- Areas West of Highway 9 to Empire Grade
- South from Bear Creek Road to Felton, this includes Ben Lomond
- Butano State Park area including Barrranca Knolls Community
No evacuation warnings in place for Santa Cruz County.
Evacuation centers
San Mateo County:
- Half Moon Bay High School, 1 Lewis Foster Drive, Half Moon Bay
Santa Cruz County:
- Santa Cruz County Fairground, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville
- Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz (AT CAPACITY)
- Seventh Day Adventist Camp Grounds, 1931 Soquel San Jose Rd (AT CAPACITY)
- Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos CA
- Simpkins Family Swim Center, 919 17th Ave (ADA only)
- Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Drive
- Congregational Church Shelter, 4951 Soquel Dr, Soquel
- Harbor High School, 300 La Fonda Ave, Santa Cruz
- Rodeway Inn , 1620 West Beach St, Watsonville
- Coastlands Church, 280 State Park, Dr, Aptos
Road Closures
San Mateo County
- State Route 1 at Gazos Creek
- Cloverdale Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek.
- Pescadero Creek Road at Butano cut off
- Pescadero Creek Road at Burns Valley Road
Santa Cruz County
- State Route 1 at Lower Swanton Road to Ano Nuevo
- Back Ranch Road at Majors Road
- Warnella Road at Cement Plant Road
- Empire Grade at Twin Gates
- Felton Empire grade at The Felton Cemetery
- State Route 9 at State Route 35 to San Lorenzo Valley High School
- Alba Road at State Route 9
- Hubbard Gulch Road at State Route 9
- Valley View Road at Fiddlesticks Drive
- El Solyo Heights Drive at State Route 9
- Bear Creek Road at Amber Ridge Loop to Boulder Creek
Animal Evacuation Centers:
- Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville
- Large farm animals are being accepted at Cowpalace. For information and assistance contact (650) 450-0520.
- Watsonville Animal Shelter, 580 Airport Blvd
- Resource Assistance Center: 140 Front Street, Santa Cruz
SCU Lightning Complex:
Evacuation orders lifted in Santa Clara County:
ZONE 2B
- East of Sierra Rd. and Felter Rd., East of Milpitas and San Jose City Limits to the fire perimeter
- North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line
- Marsh Rd. remains closed at the fire perimeter located at Arroyo Hondo Bridge
ZONE 3C
- Quimby Rd. north to Hwy 130
- East of San Jose city limits to Mt. Hamilton Rd
- South of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Quimby Rd
- Mt. Hamilton Rd. west to the San Jose City Limits
Evacuation orders reduced to warnings in Santa Clara County:
ZONE 3D
- South of Quimby Rd. and Hwy 130
- West of the Dozer Line to the San Jose City Limits and San Felipe Rd.
- East of the San Jose City Limits and San Felipe Rd. to the Dozer Line
- North of a straight line from the intersection of Shingle Valley Rd. at Metcalf Rd. to the Dozer Line
ZONE 5C
- South of a straight line from the intersection of Shingle Valley Rd. at Metcalf Rd. to the dozer line.
- West of the Dozer Line to Shingle Valley Rd., Anderson Lake, Coyote Creek, and Coyote Lake.
- North of Gilroy Hot Springs Rd.
ZONE 5D
- East of Kaiser Aetna Rd. to the Santa Clara County Line
- North of Hwy 152 to the Fire Perimeter
- South of the Fire Perimeter to Hwy 152
- West of the Santa Clara County Line to Kaiser Aetna Rd.
All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in San Joaquin County.
All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in Alameda County.
Evacuations Orders
Santa Clara County:
ZONE 2A
- East of the fire perimeter to Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd.
- West of Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd. to the fire perimeter
- South of the Alameda/ Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 130
- North of Hwy 130 to the Alameda/ Santa Clara County Line
ZONE 3A
- East of San Felipe Rd. to the Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line
- South of Mt. Hamilton/Hwy 130
- West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line to San Felipe Rd.
ZONE 5A
- South of a straight line from the East end of Metcalf Road to the Stanislaus County Line.
- East of Shingle Valley Road, east of Anderson Reservoir, East of Coyote Creek, East of Coyote Lake to the Stanislaus County Line.
- North and east of Gilroy Hot Springs Road.
- East of Canada Road from Gilroy Hot Springs Road to Jamieson Road.
- North of Jamieson Road.
- All areas east of a straight line from the East end of Jamieson Road to Hwy 152 offramp to Casa de Fruta to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line.
- North of Hwy 152 offramp to Casa de Fruta to the Merced County Line
ZONE 9
- South of the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County line to Del Puerto Canyon Rd.
- East of Mines Rd to Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line
- North of Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to Alameda/Santa Clara County Line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County
- West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line to Mines Rd. in between the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line and Del Puerto Canyon Rd.
Evacuation Warnings
Alameda County
Zone 12
- All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line
Zone 15A
- South of Tesla Rd., South of the Livermore City limits (excluding the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton), South of Hwy 84 in between Vineyard Ave. and I-680, South of I-680 to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line West of the Alameda/San Joaquin County Line to the Livermore city limits, to Calaveras Rd
- West of the Alameda/San Joaquin County Line to the Livermore city limits, to Calaveras Rd
- North of fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 84, to the Livermore city limits
Zone 15B
- South of Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter
- East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter
Zone 15F
- South of fire perimeter to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line
San Joaquin County
Zone 10A:
- South of the fire perimeter to the Alameda & Stanislaus County Line
- South of the fire perimeter to the San Joaquin/ Alameda County Line
Santa Clara County
Zone 2B
- East of Sierra Rd. and Felter Rd., East of Milpitas and San Jose City Limits to the fire perimeter
- North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line *Marsh Rd. remains closed at the fire perimeter located at Arroyo Hondo Bridge
Zone 3C
- Quimby Rd. north to Hwy 130
- East of San Jose city limits to Mt. Hamilton Rd
- South of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Quimby Rd.
- Hamilton Rd. west to the San Jose City Limits
Road Closures
- Mines Road at DelValle Road. DelValle residents only. (Dublin CHP)Mine Road at Santa Clara County Line
- The intersection of Mines Road, Del Puerto Canyon Road, and San Antonio Valley Road. No Traffic north or south (west) from intersection. (Dublin CHP)
- Quimby Road at Mount Hamilton Road. Hard Closure. (San Jose CHP)
- Metcalf Road at San Felipe Road. No traffic south of the intersection. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP)
- E. Dunne Ave at Holiday. No traffic east of the intersection. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP)
- Gilroy Hot Springs Rd. at Canada Rd. No traffic east of the intersection. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP)
- Bell Station, north of 152. No traffic north of 152. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP)
Animal Evacuation Points
- County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408) 686-3900: For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy
- Hold Your Horses Livestock: (925)584-1976: Large Animals in Canyon Zone
- Alameda County Animal Services: (925)803-7041: Large and Small animal shelter and assistance
LNU Lightning Complex:
Evacuation orders
Napa County
Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection)
- Wragg Canyon
- Markley Cove
- Pleasure Cove
Highway 121 (Monticello Rd) Between Moskowite Corners(SR128/121 intersection) and Longhorn Ridge Road
Highway 128 (Capell Valley Road/Sage Canyon Rd) from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Hwy 121 (Monticello Road)
- Steel Canyon Road
- Community of Berryessa Highlands
Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Hwy 128 (at Turtle Rock) to Lake County Line
- Community at Spanish Flat Loop Road
- Community of Berryessa Pines
- Both sides, including resorts and recreational areas of Lake Berryessa, Knoxville
All of Butts Canyon Road and connecting Roads in Napa County
- Snell Valley Road
- Stagecoach Road
- Aetna Springs Road
- James Creek Road
- Community of Berryessa Estates
Pope Canyon Road from Hardin Road to Berryessa Knoxville Road
Properties on the east side of Highway 29 between Silverado Trail and Lake County line
- Old Lawley Toll Road
- Palisades Road
Lake County
Hidden Valley Lake / Jerusalem Valley Areas
- South of Hofacker Ln. to Morgan Valley Rd.
- East of Hwy 29
- West of Lake / Napa County line
East of Middletown Area
- East of Hwy 29
- North of Lake / Napa County line up to the intersection of Hey. 29 and St. Helena Creek (Across from Twin Pine Casino)
- St. Helena Creek Rd
- South of Butts Canyon Rd.
Lower Lake Area (South)
- West of Lake / Napa County line
- North of Hofacker Ln. extending east to Morgan Valley Rd. Lower Lake Area (North)
- North of Morgan Valley Rd.
- East of Sky High Ridge Rd. extending north to Hwy. 20
- South of Hwy. 20
- West of Lake / Napa / Colusa County lines
Yolo County
- Zone 1
- Zone 2
Colusa County
- Zone C1: All areas and residents West SR-16, South of SR-20, East of the Colusa/Lake County Line.
- Zone C2: All areas and residents North of the Colusa/Yolo County Line, East of SR-16, West of Sand Creek/Green Road, and South of the dead end of Spring Valley Road.
Evacuation Warnings
Napa County
- Properties on the east side of Silverado Trail from Rosedale Road to Deer Park Road.
- Howell Mountain Road (AKA Old Howell Mountain Road) from Conn Valley Road up to the intersection of White Cottage Road
- Howell Mountain Road from Deer Park Road to White Cottage Road, including the community of Angwin
- White Cottage Road
- Ink Grade from White Cottage Road to Pope Valley Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Pope Valley Road, Pope Valley Road to Aetna Springs Road, all roads in between, including Lower Chiles Valley Road
- Pope Canyon Road from Pope Valley Road to Hardin Road, to include Hardin Road and Dollarhide Road
- Soda Canyon from Loma Vista to 3700 Soda Canyon Road (Dead End)
- Atlas Peak from 2462 Atlas Peak Road (Bubbling Wells Pet Cemetery) to the dead end.
- Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail to the intersection of White Cottage Road and Howell Mountain Road. This will include the community of Deer Park, Glass Mountain, Crystal Springs, and St. Helena Hospital
Lake County
Middletown Area
- West of Hwy. 29
- North and East of Lake / Napa
- South of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.
Lower Lake Area
- East of Big Canyon Rd. / Perini Rd. / Seigler Canyon Rd.
- South and west of Hwy. 29
- North of the previous evacuation order / warning line of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.
East Lake County Area
- South and West of Lake / Colusa County line
- The Evacuation Order has been reduced to an Evacuation Warning for the areas east of Hwy. 29, north of Butts Canyon Road, south of Morgan Valley Road and west of the intersection of Morgan Valley Road and Rocky Creek Road, extending south to the intersection of Butts Canyon Road and Guenoc Road. This includes all residences in the area of Lower Lake, Spruce Grove Road, Hofacker Lane, and Hidden Valley Lake. This does not include Jerusalem Valley or any part within the burn area of the fire which remains as an Evacuation Order.
Yolo County
- Zone 3
Colusa County
- Zone C3: All areas and residents South of Walnut Drive, West of Spring Valley Road/Walters Creek/Corinthia-Vineyard Road, East of SR-20, and North of the intersection of SR-20/SR-16, extending East to the dead end of Spring Valley Road.
- Zone C4: All areas and residents South of Brim Road/Old Leesville Grade/Leesville Road, East of the Colusa/Lake County Line, West and North of SR-20.
- A Local Assistance Center will open at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building (A) from 9am-6pm. Please call 707-299-2190 to schedule an appointment due to COVID to allow for social distancing
Sonoma County
Portion of Zone 2E2:
- West of the Dry Creek (the actual creek) between Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to Chimese Road
- NOTE: Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road and Chimese Road remain under evacuation orderNOTE: Fall Creek Road is downgraded to an evacuation warning. People returning to the area will need to show proof of residency at the checkpoint located at Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road at the Fish Hatchery.NOTE: People returning to their homes off of West Dry Creek will have to utilize Lambert Bridge Road and Yoakim Bridge Road to return.
TCP
- Armstrong Woods Road @ Sweetwater Springs Road with residence checks to burn area.
- Sweetwater Springs Road, no residents passed 17990
- Armstrong Woods Road, no residents passed 16881
- Sweetwater Springs Road @ Westside Road – no traffic on Sweetwater Springs Road
- Mill Creek Road @ Wallace Creek Road – No traffic into the burn area
- Chemise Road @ Burn Area – no traffic into the burn area
- Jameson Road @ Burn Area
- Brack Road @ Burn Area
- Old Cazadero Road @ Chimney Rock Road
- 15000 block Gabes Rock Road
- King Ridge Road @ Lions Head Ranch Road
- King Ridge Road @ Cazadero Road
A portion of zones 1D5
- Westside Road south of Sweetwater Springs Road
- North of the Russian River
- West of the Hacienda Bride to Korbel
- NOTE: McPeak Road north of Wasson Road remain order
- NOTE: Mount Jackson resort Road to remain under order
A portion of zones 1B3
- North and East of Lion Head Ranch Road at King Ridge Road
- South West of 14900 Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road
- NOTE: Remainder of the zone still under Evacuation Order
- NOTE: Lion Head Ranch Road under evacuation order
- The following areas have had all evacuation orders lifted: North and East of Lion Head Ranch Road at King Ridge Road South West of 14900 Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Roa
- North and East of Lion Head Ranch Road at King Ridge Road
- South West of 14900 Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Roa
- NOTE: Remainder of the zone still under Evacuation OrderNOTE: Lion Head Ranch Road under evacuation order For a list of road closures in the LNU fire, visit Cal Fire's incident page
Woodward Fire
The Woodward Fire in Marin County is maintained by Marin County Fire. Click here to check their Twitter and website for details about evacuations, road closures and more.