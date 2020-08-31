Bay Area wildfires: Status of evacuation orders and warnings

As late summer fires raged and continue to burn across the Bay Area, many affected counties have implemented evacuation orders and safety alerts. KTVU has compiled up-to-date information from Cal Fire to keep you informed.

Check the Cal Fire website for full information about all fires.

CZU Lightning Complex

Evacuation orders for San Mateo County:

Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area

Pescadero Creek County Park Area

Butano Community Area

Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community

Butano Creek Drainage (Zone SMC E055)

South Skyline Blvd. Area near Highway 9

Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve Area (Zone SMC E027)

Red Barn Area (Zone SMC E010)

No evacuation warnings in place for San Mateo County.

Evacuation orders for Santa Cruz County:

Waterman Gap Loop, Upper HWY 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane

Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road

Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order. Areas west of State Route 35 from San Mateo County Line to State Route 17

Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South

Areas of Alba Road, Hubbard Gulch and Fanning Grade

All areas of Ben Lomond

All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary

Areas West of Highway 9 to Empire Grade

South from Bear Creek Road to Felton, this includes Ben Lomond

Butano State Park area including Barrranca Knolls Community

No evacuation warnings in place for Santa Cruz County.

Evacuation centers

San Mateo County:

Half Moon Bay High School, 1 Lewis Foster Drive, Half Moon Bay

Santa Cruz County:

Santa Cruz County Fairground, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville

Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz (AT CAPACITY)

Seventh Day Adventist Camp Grounds, 1931 Soquel San Jose Rd (AT CAPACITY)

Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos CA

Simpkins Family Swim Center, 919 17th Ave (ADA only)

Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Drive

Congregational Church Shelter, 4951 Soquel Dr, Soquel

Harbor High School, 300 La Fonda Ave, Santa Cruz

Rodeway Inn , 1620 West Beach St, Watsonville

Coastlands Church, 280 State Park, Dr, Aptos

Road Closures

San Mateo County

State Route 1 at Gazos Creek

Cloverdale Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek.

Pescadero Creek Road at Butano cut off

Pescadero Creek Road at Burns Valley Road

Santa Cruz County

State Route 1 at Lower Swanton Road to Ano Nuevo

Back Ranch Road at Majors Road

Warnella Road at Cement Plant Road

Empire Grade at Twin Gates

Felton Empire grade at The Felton Cemetery

State Route 9 at State Route 35 to San Lorenzo Valley High School

Alba Road at State Route 9

Hubbard Gulch Road at State Route 9

Valley View Road at Fiddlesticks Drive

El Solyo Heights Drive at State Route 9

Bear Creek Road at Amber Ridge Loop to Boulder Creek

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville

Large farm animals are being accepted at Cowpalace. For information and assistance contact (650) 450-0520.

Watsonville Animal Shelter, 580 Airport Blvd

Resource Assistance Center: 140 Front Street, Santa Cruz

SCU Lightning Complex:

Evacuation orders lifted in Santa Clara County:

ZONE 2B

East of Sierra Rd. and Felter Rd., East of Milpitas and San Jose City Limits to the fire perimeter

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

Marsh Rd. remains closed at the fire perimeter located at Arroyo Hondo Bridge

ZONE 3C

Quimby Rd. north to Hwy 130

East of San Jose city limits to Mt. Hamilton Rd

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Quimby Rd

Mt. Hamilton Rd. west to the San Jose City Limits

Evacuation orders reduced to warnings in Santa Clara County:

ZONE 3D

South of Quimby Rd. and Hwy 130

West of the Dozer Line to the San Jose City Limits and San Felipe Rd.

East of the San Jose City Limits and San Felipe Rd. to the Dozer Line

North of a straight line from the intersection of Shingle Valley Rd. at Metcalf Rd. to the Dozer Line

ZONE 5C

South of a straight line from the intersection of Shingle Valley Rd. at Metcalf Rd. to the dozer line.

West of the Dozer Line to Shingle Valley Rd., Anderson Lake, Coyote Creek, and Coyote Lake.

North of Gilroy Hot Springs Rd.

ZONE 5D

East of Kaiser Aetna Rd. to the Santa Clara County Line

North of Hwy 152 to the Fire Perimeter

South of the Fire Perimeter to Hwy 152

West of the Santa Clara County Line to Kaiser Aetna Rd.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in San Joaquin County.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in Alameda County.

Evacuations Orders

Santa Clara County:

ZONE 2A

East of the fire perimeter to Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd.

West of Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd. to the fire perimeter

South of the Alameda/ Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 130

North of Hwy 130 to the Alameda/ Santa Clara County Line

ZONE 3A

East of San Felipe Rd. to the Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line

South of Mt. Hamilton/Hwy 130

West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line to San Felipe Rd.

ZONE 5A

South of a straight line from the East end of Metcalf Road to the Stanislaus County Line.

East of Shingle Valley Road, east of Anderson Reservoir, East of Coyote Creek, East of Coyote Lake to the Stanislaus County Line.

North and east of Gilroy Hot Springs Road.

East of Canada Road from Gilroy Hot Springs Road to Jamieson Road.

North of Jamieson Road.

All areas east of a straight line from the East end of Jamieson Road to Hwy 152 offramp to Casa de Fruta to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line.

North of Hwy 152 offramp to Casa de Fruta to the Merced County Line

ZONE 9

South of the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County line to Del Puerto Canyon Rd.

East of Mines Rd to Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line

North of Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to Alameda/Santa Clara County Line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County

West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line to Mines Rd. in between the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line and Del Puerto Canyon Rd.

Evacuation Warnings

Alameda County

Zone 12

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

Zone 15A

South of Tesla Rd., South of the Livermore City limits (excluding the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton), South of Hwy 84 in between Vineyard Ave. and I-680, South of I-680 to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line West of the Alameda/San Joaquin County Line to the Livermore city limits, to Calaveras Rd

West of the Alameda/San Joaquin County Line to the Livermore city limits, to Calaveras Rd

North of fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 84, to the Livermore city limits

Zone 15B

South of Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter

East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter

Zone 15F

South of fire perimeter to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

San Joaquin County

Zone 10A:

South of the fire perimeter to the Alameda & Stanislaus County Line

South of the fire perimeter to the San Joaquin/ Alameda County Line

Santa Clara County

Zone 2B

East of Sierra Rd. and Felter Rd., East of Milpitas and San Jose City Limits to the fire perimeter

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line *Marsh Rd. remains closed at the fire perimeter located at Arroyo Hondo Bridge

Zone 3C

Quimby Rd. north to Hwy 130

East of San Jose city limits to Mt. Hamilton Rd

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Quimby Rd.

Hamilton Rd. west to the San Jose City Limits

Road Closures

Mines Road at DelValle Road. DelValle residents only. (Dublin CHP)Mine Road at Santa Clara County Line

The intersection of Mines Road, Del Puerto Canyon Road, and San Antonio Valley Road. No Traffic north or south (west) from intersection. (Dublin CHP)

Quimby Road at Mount Hamilton Road. Hard Closure. (San Jose CHP)

Metcalf Road at San Felipe Road. No traffic south of the intersection. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP)

E. Dunne Ave at Holiday. No traffic east of the intersection. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP)

Gilroy Hot Springs Rd. at Canada Rd. No traffic east of the intersection. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP)

Bell Station, north of 152. No traffic north of 152. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP)

Animal Evacuation Points

County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408) 686-3900: For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy

Hold Your Horses Livestock: (925)584-1976: Large Animals in Canyon Zone

Alameda County Animal Services: (925)803-7041: Large and Small animal shelter and assistance

LNU Lightning Complex:

Evacuation orders

Napa County

Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection)

Wragg Canyon

Markley Cove

Pleasure Cove

Highway 121 (Monticello Rd) Between Moskowite Corners(SR128/121 intersection) and Longhorn Ridge Road

Highway 128 (Capell Valley Road/Sage Canyon Rd) from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Hwy 121 (Monticello Road)

Steel Canyon Road

Community of Berryessa Highlands

Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Hwy 128 (at Turtle Rock) to Lake County Line

Community at Spanish Flat Loop Road

Community of Berryessa Pines

Both sides, including resorts and recreational areas of Lake Berryessa, Knoxville

All of Butts Canyon Road and connecting Roads in Napa County

Snell Valley Road

Stagecoach Road

Aetna Springs Road

James Creek Road

Community of Berryessa Estates

Pope Canyon Road from Hardin Road to Berryessa Knoxville Road

Properties on the east side of Highway 29 between Silverado Trail and Lake County line

Old Lawley Toll Road

Palisades Road

Lake County

Hidden Valley Lake / Jerusalem Valley Areas

South of Hofacker Ln. to Morgan Valley Rd.

East of Hwy 29

West of Lake / Napa County line

East of Middletown Area

East of Hwy 29

North of Lake / Napa County line up to the intersection of Hey. 29 and St. Helena Creek (Across from Twin Pine Casino)

St. Helena Creek Rd

South of Butts Canyon Rd.

Lower Lake Area (South)

West of Lake / Napa County line

North of Hofacker Ln. extending east to Morgan Valley Rd. Lower Lake Area (North)

North of Morgan Valley Rd.

East of Sky High Ridge Rd. extending north to Hwy. 20

South of Hwy. 20

West of Lake / Napa / Colusa County lines

Yolo County

Zone 1

Zone 2

Colusa County

Zone C1: All areas and residents West SR-16, South of SR-20, East of the Colusa/Lake County Line.

Zone C2: All areas and residents North of the Colusa/Yolo County Line, East of SR-16, West of Sand Creek/Green Road, and South of the dead end of Spring Valley Road.

Evacuation Warnings

Napa County

Properties on the east side of Silverado Trail from Rosedale Road to Deer Park Road.

Howell Mountain Road (AKA Old Howell Mountain Road) from Conn Valley Road up to the intersection of White Cottage Road

Howell Mountain Road from Deer Park Road to White Cottage Road, including the community of Angwin

White Cottage Road

Ink Grade from White Cottage Road to Pope Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Pope Valley Road, Pope Valley Road to Aetna Springs Road, all roads in between, including Lower Chiles Valley Road

Pope Canyon Road from Pope Valley Road to Hardin Road, to include Hardin Road and Dollarhide Road

Soda Canyon from Loma Vista to 3700 Soda Canyon Road (Dead End)

Atlas Peak from 2462 Atlas Peak Road (Bubbling Wells Pet Cemetery) to the dead end.

Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail to the intersection of White Cottage Road and Howell Mountain Road. This will include the community of Deer Park, Glass Mountain, Crystal Springs, and St. Helena Hospital

Lake County

Middletown Area

West of Hwy. 29

North and East of Lake / Napa

South of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

Lower Lake Area

East of Big Canyon Rd. / Perini Rd. / Seigler Canyon Rd.

South and west of Hwy. 29

North of the previous evacuation order / warning line of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

East Lake County Area

South and West of Lake / Colusa County line

The Evacuation Order has been reduced to an Evacuation Warning for the areas east of Hwy. 29, north of Butts Canyon Road, south of Morgan Valley Road and west of the intersection of Morgan Valley Road and Rocky Creek Road, extending south to the intersection of Butts Canyon Road and Guenoc Road. This includes all residences in the area of Lower Lake, Spruce Grove Road, Hofacker Lane, and Hidden Valley Lake. This does not include Jerusalem Valley or any part within the burn area of the fire which remains as an Evacuation Order.

Yolo County

Zone 3

Colusa County

Zone C3: All areas and residents South of Walnut Drive, West of Spring Valley Road/Walters Creek/Corinthia-Vineyard Road, East of SR-20, and North of the intersection of SR-20/SR-16, extending East to the dead end of Spring Valley Road.

Zone C4: All areas and residents South of Brim Road/Old Leesville Grade/Leesville Road, East of the Colusa/Lake County Line, West and North of SR-20.

A Local Assistance Center will open at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building (A) from 9am-6pm. Please call 707-299-2190 to schedule an appointment due to COVID to allow for social distancing

Sonoma County

Portion of Zone 2E2:

West of the Dry Creek (the actual creek) between Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to Chimese Road

NOTE: Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road and Chimese Road remain under evacuation orderNOTE: Fall Creek Road is downgraded to an evacuation warning. People returning to the area will need to show proof of residency at the checkpoint located at Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road at the Fish Hatchery.NOTE: People returning to their homes off of West Dry Creek will have to utilize Lambert Bridge Road and Yoakim Bridge Road to return.

TCP

Armstrong Woods Road @ Sweetwater Springs Road with residence checks to burn area.

Sweetwater Springs Road, no residents passed 17990

Armstrong Woods Road, no residents passed 16881

Sweetwater Springs Road @ Westside Road – no traffic on Sweetwater Springs Road

Mill Creek Road @ Wallace Creek Road – No traffic into the burn area

Chemise Road @ Burn Area – no traffic into the burn area

Jameson Road @ Burn Area

Brack Road @ Burn Area

Old Cazadero Road @ Chimney Rock Road

15000 block Gabes Rock Road

King Ridge Road @ Lions Head Ranch Road

King Ridge Road @ Cazadero Road

A portion of zones 1D5

Westside Road south of Sweetwater Springs Road

North of the Russian River

West of the Hacienda Bride to Korbel

NOTE: McPeak Road north of Wasson Road remain order

NOTE: Mount Jackson resort Road to remain under order

A portion of zones 1B3

North and East of Lion Head Ranch Road at King Ridge Road

South West of 14900 Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road

NOTE: Remainder of the zone still under Evacuation Order

NOTE: Lion Head Ranch Road under evacuation order

The following areas have had all evacuation orders lifted: North and East of Lion Head Ranch Road at King Ridge Road South West of 14900 Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Roa

North and East of Lion Head Ranch Road at King Ridge Road

South West of 14900 Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Roa

NOTE: Remainder of the zone still under Evacuation OrderNOTE: Lion Head Ranch Road under evacuation order For a list of road closures in the LNU fire , visit Cal Fire's incident page

Woodward Fire

The Woodward Fire in Marin County is maintained by Marin County Fire. Click here to check their Twitter and website for details about evacuations, road closures and more.