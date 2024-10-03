Bay Area workers endure 3rd day of intense heat

Residents across the Bay Area are bracing for another day of extreme heat, with temperatures nearing or surpassing triple digits for the third consecutive day.

While people are advised to stay indoors, that isn't an option for everyone, especially outdoor workers.

Farmworkers in East Contra Costa County, including Filiberto Ruiz, have continued to harvest crops in fields despite the scorching weather. Ruiz, who has worked in agriculture for over 20 years, said he's used to working in such conditions.

"We are used to this kind of weather. We do this every day. I make sure to drink lots of water and keep my body and head covered," Ruiz said in Spanish.

Non-profit organizations like Hijas de Campo (Daughters of the Farm) are stepping in to help outdoor laborers by providing hydration packs, access to mobile health clinics, and monitoring conditions in collaboration with Contra Costa Health officials.

"Many times, people don't realize they're experiencing heat-related issues," said Marviel Mendoza of Hijas de Campo. "Farmworkers are often paid by the hour or by the bucket, so they’re used to pushing through to finish as much as they can."

California law requires employers in outdoor workplaces, including agriculture, construction, and landscaping, to provide shade and water for their workers. However, the ongoing heatwave has led to reduced work opportunities for some.

Jose Llosslla Diaz, a worker at the Monument Impact Day Labor Center in Concord, said extreme weather makes finding work more difficult.

"We have less work when it’s hot, just like during the rainy season," Diaz said. "Companies want to avoid accidents; they don't want workers fainting or getting sick from the heat."

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, originally set to expire last night, has been extended for another 48 hours, leaving the Bay Area bracing for several more days of oppressive heat.