The last day of 2022 was a memorable one, and most in the Bay Area will remember its sogginess.

The rain didn't let up Saturday, wreaking havoc for many. Roads were blocked, power was out, trees crashed to the ground and some residents and business owners saw their properties heavily damaged by flooding. Here's a look at the last day of 2022 in photos.

ALAMEDA

Several streets in Alameda were flooded during the storm. Jenny Goodman Abrami's family put on their swimsuits and made the best of it. Her son took a dip at the intersection of Lincoln and Central on the west side of the island.

In Alameda, Jenny Goodman Abrami's family put on their swimsuits and made the best of it. Her son is seen at Lincoln and Central on the west side of the island. Photo credit: Jenny Goodman Abrami

OAKLEY

Homes on Elm Street got particularly hammered by the rain. One owner showed his garage which was completely flooded. Water was knee-deep in the neighborhood.

In Oakley, one family's garage was completely engulfed with water after Saturday's storm.

SAN CARLOS

Walgreens parking lot on El Camino Real was totally flooded. Several cars were stuck and couldn't leave the area.

Walgreens parking lot in San Carlos.

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco’s Bayview District was hit hard by the extreme rainfall. Major flooding on Le Conte Avenue damaged several homes. They were red-tagged, leaving residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve.

San Francisco’s Great Highway was also flooded, and some businesses, like Rintaro on 14th Street, had to close.

San Francisco’s Great Highway was flooded.

CLAYTON

A creek bank at the end of Lydia Lane broke and spilled into a park. A viewer sent in this photo of the flooded creek.

The creek overflowed at the end of Lydia Lane. Photo credit: Vicky Farnham

PLEASANTON

Another troubled spot for flooding was Pleasanton. Sunol Blvd. was completely inundated with water and trapped at least one car.

Sunol Blvd in Pleasanton was completely flooded.

SANTA CRUZ

A 72-year-old man died after he was hit by a falling tree in Lighthouse Field State Beach, officials said. Emergency crews said he died at the scene.

A 72-year-old man was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz, officials said.

SAN RAMON

Evacuations were made with an Armored Rescue Vehicle in south San Ramon, police said.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA COAST

Highway 1 was closed between Ragged Point and Big Sur due to a rock slide.

Highway 1 was closed between Ragged Point and Big Sur.

ALSO: Storm triggers rockslide in Oakland hills, knocking out power to some residents