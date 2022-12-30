Storm triggers rockslide in Oakland hills, knocking out power to some residents

The latest storm to move across the Bay Area triggered a rockslide in the Oakland hills, knocking out power to some residents and blowing a utility.

Pacific Gas and Electric worked through the morning on Friday to restore power to 500 residents in the area of Butters Road.

Neighbors said around 6:30 a.m. the landslide came sweeping down the hill and sheered off a power pole in its way, which caused a transformer to blow.

Forecasters have warned that with prolonged rain sloped areas become increasingly saturated, which could prompt landslides.