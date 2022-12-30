Expand / Collapse search
Storm triggers rockslide in Oakland hills, knocking out power to some residents

By
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

The latest Bay Area storm triggered a rockslide in the Oakland hills.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The latest storm to move across the Bay Area triggered a rockslide in the Oakland hills, knocking out power to some residents and blowing a utility.

Pacific Gas and Electric worked through the morning on Friday to restore power to 500 residents in the area of Butters Road.

Periods of rain

Mark Tamayo says today will see periods of rain, followed by heavy rain and winds on Saturday.

Neighbors said around 6:30 a.m. the landslide came sweeping down the hill and sheered off a power pole in its way, which caused a transformer to blow.

Forecasters have warned that with prolonged rain sloped areas become increasingly saturated, which could prompt landslides. 