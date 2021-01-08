Bay Area's stay-at-home order extended as ICU capacity remains below 15%

article

As was expected, health officials on have extended the Bay Area stay-at-home order.

The order was would have been lifted on Friday, however ICU capacity in the region remains below 15%, dictating the continuation of the existing stay-at-home order.

The Bay Area's stay-at-home order was already extended indefinitely as public health officials are waiting two or three weeks after Christmas and New Year's, when so many people traveled and gathered with family, to see if there is yet another surge in coronavirus cases leaving a scarcity of ICU beds.

This week, the California Department of Public Health issued updated guidance, deterring residents from traveling more than 120 miles from their homes.

Non-essential travelers from out of the state, or out of the country, are also being discouraged from coming into the state.