Bay Bridge traffic a nightmare; PG&E electrical vault fires in San Francisco

The Brief Traffic on the Bay Bridge was a nightmare for Thursday morning commuters thanks to crashes on the San Mateo Bridge and a fire from several PG&E utility vaults in San Francisco's financial district. San Francisco crews were called out about 6:30 a.m. to the financial district after smoke was reported in an electrical PG&E vault under the street at 150 California Street. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place for the 100 to 200 blocks of California Street and 100 to 200 blocks of Front Street.



Traffic on the Bay Bridge was a nightmare for Thursday morning commuters thanks to crashes on the San Mateo Bridge and a fire from several PG&E utility vaults in San Francisco's financial district.

Traffic, vault fire

Why you should care:

The California Highway Patrol reported two early morning crashes on the San Mateo Bridge, which sent some commuters over to the Bay Bridge, which began to start backing up before 7 a.m.

Some drivers complained that it was taking them two hours to cross the Bay Bridge.

Meanwhile, San Francisco crews were called out about 6:30 a.m. to the financial district after smoke was reported in an electrical PG&E vault under the street at 150 California Street, the fire department said. Four manhole covers erupted as pressure from the fire built up in vaults below the street.

Fire crews said they believed a power outage caused the fire.

Video showed PG&E crews at the scene, lifting a manhole cover to get to the underground vault.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place for the 100 to 200 blocks of California Street and 100 to 200 blocks of Front Street.

Fire spokesman Lt. Bruno Volo told KTVU that at one point, 8-feet flames shot out from the underground vault, giving off a "quick release of energy."

But he said crews were able to quickly get it under control.

Volo called this a "PG&E incident," and that the utility company had been able to de-energize the vault.

A PG&E vault is an underground concrete or steel enclosure built to provide technician access to cables, transformers and gas connections.

Manhole covers erupted from the PG&E vault fire in San Francisco. Oct. , 2026