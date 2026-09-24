San Francisco Bay Ferry considers fare hikes, service cuts as diesel costs surge

The Brief The San Francisco Bay Ferry system is evaluating potential fare increases due to record-high diesel fuel prices. System leaders are considering eliminating a mid-morning Vallejo trip to save approximately $200,000. Proposed operational changes are set to take effect starting in November to align with rider demand.



The San Francisco Bay Ferry system is weighing fare increases and schedule changes as officials grapple with surging diesel fuel costs.

Weighing fare increases

Why you should care:

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, agency leaders are reviewing multiple operational adjustments ahead of November to better align service with peak passenger transit times.

Among the proposed changes is the elimination of a low-ridership, mid-morning run between San Francisco's Embarcadero and Vallejo. Cutting the single trip is estimated to save the ferry system roughly $200,000.

Rising fuel costs

Big picture view:

The adjustments come as the nation continues to face elevated fuel costs.

Because San Francisco Bay Ferries rely on diesel fuel—with prices reaching more than $8 a gallon—agency leaders are seeking creative measures to offset the growing expense.

The agency's Board of Directors could discuss potential fare increases during its upcoming meeting on Friday. The extent of any proposed price hike remains undetermined.

San Francisco Bay Ferry.