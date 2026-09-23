Social workers call for new safety measures following stabbing death of colleague

The Brief Social workers in San Francisco on Wednesday held a silent vigil to commemorate a colleague who was stabbed to death on the job, and to demand safer working conditions. The vigil was held outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The city has installed metal detectors and put deputies on the premises, but workers say it's not enough.



Social workers in San Francisco on Wednesday held a vigil to demand safer working conditions, following the stabbing death of a colleague last year.

The vigil took place outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Social workers and members of the University Professional and Technical Employees held a moment of silence for Alberto Rangel, who was stabbed to death by a patient.

Loss of a colleague

The backstory:

"I want to begin with Alberto. Nine months ago, our co-worker, Alberto Rangel, was killed while doing the work that he had dedicated his career to, caring for patients here at Ward 86," Juliette Suarez, a social worker, said at the event.

Suarez is one of the many social workers from the University of California San Francisco who staff the behavioral health center at San Francisco General and say that despite repeated requests for UCSF to address safety concerns, and even after Rangel’s death, they continue to work under the constant threat of physical violence.

"I personally experienced numerous unsafe and volatile situations. I have been threatened with violence, I’ve had patients run toward me with intent to harm me," Joi Jackson said.

What workers want

What they're saying:

Workers are asking for adequate staffing to care for patients, and better pay, to attract and retain experienced staff.

"Lastly, we are asking that our workers all have access to have their voices heard in workplace safety committees," Suarez said.

Staffers have seen some improvements in those areas the city and county of San Francisco can control — metal detectors at the doors, and deputies on duty.

City officials have said they’re working to make sure those workers who are there to help others feel safe themselves.

City efforts

Local perspective:

"These are the folks who try to get help to them, and that sometimes puts them in harm’s way," San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said. "They still don’t feel like they’ve got what they need to be supported in that."

UCSF issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that read, in part:

"UCSF has strengthened workplace safety at Ward 86 by establishing rapid escalation and daily safety huddles, expanding emergency and security training, and redesigning workflows… UCSF is committed to working with SFDPH, our employees, and partners… to strengthen safety for our care providers, employees, patients, and the public."