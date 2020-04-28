Bay Fair BART station closed after person on trackway struck by train

article

Bay Fair BART Station remains closed after a person on the trackway was struck by a train Tuesday morning, officials said.

The SFBARTalert Twitter account first posted about the incident around 10:01 a.m.

Authorities have not said why the person was on the tracks. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

BART trains are only running through the station. But the transit agency said crews are working to reopen the station.