On this International Women’s Day, the Bay Area’s only professional women’s soccer team has something to cheer about.

The team, Bay FC, formally introduced a new star forward who joins an already international group of women who will open their inaugural season just over a week from now.

It was just last year that Bay FC was approved as an expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League.

But it is coming on strong with new signings and a hope that having a women’s professional soccer team here in the Bay Area will grow the game for women and girls.

Forward Asisat Oshoala was introduced in a news conference on Friday and worked out with her new team at the San Jose State University practice facility.

Oshoala hails from Nigeria and was playing for Barcelona before she signed with Bay FC.

In terms of integrating with her new team, Oshoala said: "Just be yourself and try to be nice to everyone around you and try to be coachable and be teachable as well," she said.

Oshoala is a six-time African "footballer of the year" with three FIFA World Cup appearances and is a member of the Nigerian national team.

Earlier this week, Oshoala attended a Warriors game and says she was surprised by how well the new club was already known by fans.

"I feel like, because this is the first female team in the Bay Area, it is going to get a lot of attention and a lot of support from the people," Oshoala said.

Head coach Albertin Montoya said Oshoala is one of the best forwards in the world.

"She can score with her right foot, with her left foot, with her headers. She’s got speed. There are so many great qualities," Montoya said.

On this International Women’s Day there is quite possibly not a better example of women with international backgrounds coming together.

"We have a player from Venezuela, we have a player from Scotland, we have a player from Ghana, a player from Zambia, a player from Nigeria, a player from Canada and all over the US," Albertin said.

According to the United Nations, International Women’s Day is a day when women are recognized for their achievements "without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political."

Bay FC embodies all of those values. "They are an exciting team to watch. And that is what I have been saying since the very beginning. We are going to go out there and excite our fans and put on a show," Montoya said.

It was less than a year ago – in April 2023 – that Bay FC was named as an expansion team of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Since that time, the team has been busy getting ready for competition.

"We are going to put everything within our power to make sure we win trophies this year. If we can we want to put ourselves into that position – into a competitive position," Oshoala said.

Bay FC’s season opener will take place in Los Angeles next weekend with the following game in Washington DC.

The home opener will take place here at PayPal Park on March 30 where Bay FC will take on the Houston Dash.