Woman killed, boyfriend injured in Bay Point stabbing

By
Published  March 12, 2026 1:39pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
The Brief

    • A woman was killed and her boyfriend injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Bay Point.
    • The couple was found with stab wounds inside a home on the 100 block of Riverside Place.
    • The case is being investigated as a homicide; no suspect information has been released.

BAY POINT, Calif. - A woman was killed, and her partner injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Bay Point, authorities said.

Victims found inside home

What we know:

The couple was found with stab wounds about 4:27 p.m. inside a home in the 100 block of Riverside Place.

The woman died at the scene. Her boyfriend was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, which is being investigated as a homicide.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public Safety