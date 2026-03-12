Woman killed, boyfriend injured in Bay Point stabbing

The Brief A woman was killed and her boyfriend injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Bay Point. The couple was found with stab wounds inside a home on the 100 block of Riverside Place. The case is being investigated as a homicide; no suspect information has been released.



A woman was killed, and her partner injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Bay Point, authorities said.

Victims found inside home

What we know:

The couple was found with stab wounds about 4:27 p.m. inside a home in the 100 block of Riverside Place.

The woman died at the scene. Her boyfriend was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, which is being investigated as a homicide.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.