Woman killed, boyfriend injured in Bay Point stabbing
BAY POINT, Calif. - A woman was killed, and her partner injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Bay Point, authorities said.
Victims found inside home
What we know:
The couple was found with stab wounds about 4:27 p.m. inside a home in the 100 block of Riverside Place.
The woman died at the scene. Her boyfriend was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigation ongoing
What we don't know:
The woman’s identity has not been released.
Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, which is being investigated as a homicide.
No information about a possible suspect has been released.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.